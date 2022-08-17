The city of Troup, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, rescinded a boil water notice issued two days previously.
On Aug. 15, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Troup public water system, 2120003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Aug. 17, 2022.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903.842.3128, ext. 15.
If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, call (512) 239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.