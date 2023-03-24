The city of Troup will raise water and wastewater rates with the passage of a new ordinance by city council Monday, March 20.
Payment for the first 1,000 gallons of water is increasing by 4.25%, from $19.89 to $20.74. Other increases for additional usage include:
• 1,011 to 10,000 gallons – from $4.98 to $5.25
• 10,001 to 20,000 gallons – from $6.53 to 6.92
• Above 20,000 gallons – from $8.11 to $8.62
Wastewater rates, for the first 1,000 gallons will increase from $18.02 to $18.99 with a volume charge increase of 50 cents, from $6.99 to $7.49.
A spreadsheet showing price changes is provided in the meeting packet, a link to which can be found on the agenda posted on the city’s website, trouptx.com, under the city government tab. The average residential bill, according to the spreadsheet, is 3,903 gallons, resulting in a monthly increase of $4.05.
Another ordinance was passed, canceling the May 6 election and declaring the unopposed candidates elected to office. These included Dianne Layne, Place 1; Brandi Barton, Place 3 and Chip Richardson, Place 4.
An overview of TCDBG requirements was received by council. The presentation was given by John
Besteiro with the Traylor and Associates. Related to the TCDBG project, council authorized Mayor Jeff Hale to execute a grant administrative services contract with Traylor and Associates and approved a resolution which states local fair housing and civil rights policies in relation to a Texas Community Development Block Grant.
Other items approved by council included previous meeting minutes, the monthly financial and city manger’s reports, the final re-plat for property located at 507 S. Georgia and a 45-day suspension of the requested rate increase from CenterPoint Energy.
Mayor Jeff Hale was not present and the meeting was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Fielding Winchester.
Meetings of the Troup city council are regularly scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
