Editor’s Note: In preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration honoring 150 years since the founding of Jacksonville, a series of articles will be published focusing on notable personalities in the city’s history.
He may have been called by other things, but Shelley Cleaver has probably never been called late to supper.
In collaboration with Cherokee County artist and historian, Lurlene Bowden, Cleaver has co-authored four cookbooks, mostly focusing on recipes from his family, with tidbits about Lonestar, the area in which he was born.
“I was born in the house that is still there,” he said. “My grandpa lived upstairs. His birthday was Dec. 25, so my Mama was trying to hold on till then, but I couldn’t wait.
“My daddy went on the horse and buggy to get Dr. Barnett, and I was born Dec. 24. I was only 12 pounds. They had been baling cotton that day, so they weighed me on the cotton scales.”
Cleaver explained that Lonestar was located in the area near the intersection of CR 235 and CR 2274, near Ponta. The community began to disappear after the railroad came to Ponta, and Highway 79 was built.
When he was a few years older, his daddy took at job at Byrd Brothers Dodge & Plymouth in Jacksonville, so the family moved to South Street in Jacksonville, just outside the city limits. He attended East Side Elementary until the seventh grade, and then went to Jacksonville High School until he graduated in 1952.
“In 1952, I was on the state relay team,” he said. “We set a record in Austin. You can see that picture at the Tomato Bowl.”
Following graduation, Cleaver joined the Army, but not before marrying his high school sweetheart, Laura Jane Holcomb. Her dad owned Holcomb Motors in Jacksonville.
After joining the Army, he was sent to Korea for two years, where he served as a crane operator in the Aviation Engineers. When his active service ended, he served six years in reserve duty, but was never called back to active service.
He and Jane Cleaver had a daughter and two sons before she passed. In 1968, he married Jannell Dickson, and they were married until she died in 2003.
Jannell, a widower, had four sons, and Cleaver raised them with his other children. He and Jannell also eventually had another son, Michael.
“Four of my boys are still living,” Cleaver said.
On his honeymoon, the couple rode in Cleaver’s 1958 Edsel.
“I could shift with my left arm, and put my right arm around my bride,” he said, his eyes twinkling as he recalled the fond memory.
For some reason that is unknown to him, some woman has created a YouTube video that calls Cleaver “the rough road that gave the Edsel a bad name.”
Referencing the video, Cleaver said he doesn’t know where she got the idea, but that anyone who wants to see the video can find it on YouTube.
One of his favorite stories in the Volume 4 cookbook, labeled “Pistol Packing Mama,” details the story of Cherokee County Sheriff Bill Brunt, who was killed by a bootlegger in 1939. Brunt’s wife, Mary Dear, assumed his duties, deciding not to run again in 1940 when the term expired. A song, “Pistol Packing Mama,” became a billboard hit in the mid-1940s, and some believe it referred to Brunt’s wife – but others refute that story, according to Cleaver.
The cookbooks, published and illustrated by Bowden and co-written by Cleaver, can be purchased directly from Shelley Cleaver by calling 903-586-4311.
Cleaver, who also goes by the name “Shamrock,” is active in the Cherokee County Historical Commission, and is proud to have served on a number of efforts to improve the quality of life in Cherokee County and particularly, in Jacksonville.
He had a part in getting the bond passed to rebuild the Tomato Bowl, and has participated in a number of historical markers being placed around the city. One of those denotes the history of the old post office, now being used as the location for Postmasters Coffee.
“The old post office didn’t have any room to park,” he said. “That’s why there was a new one built.”
Cleaver explained that Herman Glass was still the postmaster when the new one was built. Glass was appointed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson, and when he retired, he was recognized to be the oldest postmaster who had been appointed by a president.
“They used to all be appointed that way,” Cleaver said.
As a member of the Historical Commission, Cleaver was involved in securing a historical marker for the post office, which was built in 1933. The building now is officially recognized in the National Registry of Historical Buildings.
He was also involved in ensuring a marker that had been taken from the Caddo Indian Mounds Park was restored to its rightful location. The marker had been stolen, and was later found in a garage in another county. It was turned over to the Texas Rangers, who returned it to Cherokee County.
As a veteran, Cleaver is also involved in the Lone Star Military Resource Group, and can be seen at most community gatherings showing his support. The 87-year-old says it is his great desire to be of service.
