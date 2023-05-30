Colleges and universities have announced those named to their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas
Local students were named to the Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Liley Bozard, of Troup, was among those named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is the largest and most academically diverse unit on the University of Arkansas campus with three schools, 16 departments and numerous academic programs and research centers. The college provides the majority of the core curriculum for all University of Arkansas students. For more information on Fulbright College, visit fulbright.uark.edu. For information on the University of Arkansas, go to uark.edu.
Harding University
Each semester, Harding University publishes the dean’s list honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Mikayla Parker, a senior studying elementary education, is among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities. For more information, visit Harding.edu.
Mississippi College
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Emily Berry, of Bullard, was named to the Spring 2023 President's List at Mississippi College.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences that was founded in 1826. MC offers 84 areas of undergraduate study, 45 degree programs in graduate studies, more than 10 certificate programs, two educational doctoral degrees, a doctor of jurisprudence, and a doctor of professional counseling. MC seeks to be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ.
