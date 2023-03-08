Colleges and universities have announced those named to academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Abilene Christian University
More than 1,500 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. Students earn Dean's Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Area students achieving the honor were:
• Kenzie King of Bullard, a sophomore majoring in Psychology
• Dylan Roundtree of Bullard, a senior majoring in Management
• Mariah Melton of Bullard, a junior majoring in Child and Family Services
• Preston Moss of Bullard, a senior majoring in Nursing
University of Arkansas's Fulbright College
Local students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
• Aubrey Acker of Bullard
• Liley Bozard of Troup
• Brynn Wick of Rusk
"These students are the very best of Fulbright College," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education. It's an honor to recognize these outstanding students who made the Dean's List and who make Fulbright College, the University of Arkansas, and their hometowns incredibly proud."
University of Mississippi
Margaret Moss, of Bullard, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.
Moss was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
