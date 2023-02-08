Colleges and universities have hosted graduation ceremonies and announced those named to academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Midwestern State University
Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, Texas, has announced the names of the 2022 fall graduates. The 528 undergraduate and graduate students included honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees; 59 summa cum laude, 64 magna cum laude and 61 cum laude. Honor requirement are a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7 to 3.89 for magna cum laude and 3.5 to 3.69 for cum laude.
Two from Bullard were among the 2022 Fall graduates: Kayle Kylie Brock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude; and Lauren Morris Priestner, Master of Education.
Midwestern State University, established in 1922, is a public liberal arts university located in Wichita Falls. It is the only university in Texas to become a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges.
For more information on Midwestern State University, visit msutexas.edu.
Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University announces 4,174 students were named to the academic honors lists for fall 2022.
To achieve a place on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.80 or better grade point average, based on a 4.0 scale. Students must have completed at least 12 semester hours with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a ‘C.’
Local students achieving this honor included Sydney McNeel, of Jacksonville; Dallin Stock, of Rusk; and Ashlie Anderson, of Bullard.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79, while also completing a minimum of 12 semester hours with no incomplete or grade lower than a ‘C.’
Jared Jones, of Troup, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
For more information about MSU, visit msstate.edu.
