Colleges and universities have announced the names of those placed on their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
University of Alabama
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0.
Landon Mattox, of Jacksonville, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall semester 2022.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
Iowa State University
More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Brandon T. Culwell, of Jacksonville, who is studying aerospace engineering, was among those named to the Dean’s List.
Iowa State University, founded in 1858, is a public, four-year university located in Ames, Iowa. ISU offers more than 100 majors in six undergraduate colleges, over 850 student organizations and more than 60 fraternities. For information about Iowa State University, visit iastate.edu.
Union University
Three hundred thirty-five students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Robert Field, of Jacksonville, was included among those who were among those honored for their this academic achievement.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.