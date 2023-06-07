Colleges and universities have announced those graduating and those named to their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Angelo State University
Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, conferred 830 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 825 graduates during the 2023 spring commencement exercises on May 12-13 at the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena.
The graduates include Laurie Kimball of Bullard, who earned a Master of Education in Student Development and Leadership.
A full list of the graduates is available on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.
Angelo State University also announced the students achieving the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The complete spring 2023 Dean's List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.
Britton Jones of Troup, studying Criminal Justice, was included on the Dean’s List
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school in Texas. The university is part of the Texas Tech University System with campuses across the state. Angelo State has been ranked as one of The Princeton Review’s ‘Best Colleges’ in the nation since 2010. The university has also been recognized as a College of Distinction, a ‘Military Friendly School,’ and a First-gen Forward Institution.
For more information, log on to angelo.edu.
Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University released a list of those who received degrees during the 2023 spring semester.
Locals receiving degrees from Sam Houston State were:
• Avery Rock, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
• Joe Tucker, Bachelor of fine Arts, Animation
For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for lives of achievement. Its motto, “The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its approximately 21,612 students, eight colleges and well beyond its Huntsville roots.
In U.S. News and World Report, SHSU is the best in Texas in ‘Top Performers on Social Mobility’ and No. 6 in the ‘2022 Best Colleges in Texas.’ Sam Houston State offers top-ranked degree programs and is No. 3 among the ‘Best Valued Online Colleges’ by TexasOnlineColleges.com. Nationally, SHSU is among the top 100 colleges and universities for Hispanic students, according to Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine.
Stephen F. Austin State University
Stephen F. Austin State University recognized the outstanding academic achievements of a select number of students by naming 832 to the President's Honor Roll for spring 2023. To qualify for the President's Honor Roll at SFA, the student must have earned a 4.0 semester GPA in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
Local students named to the President's Honor Roll, listed alphabetically by hometown, were:
ALTO
Kristin Allen
Alexandria Griffin
Kristin Hoover
Paige Matthews
BULLARD
Caleb Hanna of Bullard
Lindsey Marsh of Bullard
Mandee Thomas of Bullard
JACKSONVILLE
Kathryn Clevenger of Jacksonville
John Kinsner of Jacksonville
Matilyn Liles of Jacksonville
Kate Mares of Jacksonville
Sierra Mosley of Jacksonville
Morgan Scruggs of Jacksonville
Mia Tatum of Jacksonville
RUSK
Jamie Blankinship of Rusk
Briana Brown of Rusk
Sarah Crysup of Rusk
Allyssa Fisher of Rusk
Jacqulyn Gowin of Rusk
Callie Lynn of Rusk
TROUP
Hadley Derrick of Troup
Emily Herrell of Troup
Gabriella Showen of Troup
Edgar Yanez of Troup
Enrolling approximately 12,000 students, Stephen F. Austin State University offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and 120 areas of study within six colleges - business, education, fine arts, forestry and agriculture, liberal and applied arts, and sciences and mathematics. SFA provides the academic breadth of a state university with the personalized attention of a private school. Visit sfasu.edu to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.