Colleges and universities have announced the names of those placed on their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Kilgore College
Kilgore College has named 545 students to its spring 2023 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes, have been named to the President's List.
William Atkinson and Adelyn Cox, both of Troup, were named to the President’s List.
Dean's List honorees achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, excluding developmental classes.
Abigail Guerrero, of Jacksonville; Claudia Martinez, of Reklaw; Meaghan English, of Troup, and Clayton Quinn, of Troup, were named to the Dean’s List.
Kilgore College is a two-year, public community college that has met the academic and workforce needs of East Texas since 1935. KC offers 138 academic majors and offers training training in high-demand programs such as nursing, law enforcement, firefighting, EMT, culinary arts, process technology, welding, radiologic technology, physical therapy, automotive repair technology, auto body repair technology, process technology and industrial maintenance — as well as numerous other high-tech fields and certificate programs. For more information, visit kilgore.edu.
Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University announced those named to the President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
The students listed on the President's Honor Roll are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Joe Tucker, of Bullard, was among those listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
The students named on the Dean's List of Academic Honors are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Hailey McCutcheon, of Bullard, was named to the Dean’s List.
For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for lives of achievement. Its motto, “The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its approximately 21,612 students, eight colleges and well beyond its Huntsville roots.
In U.S. News and World Report, SHSU is the best in Texas in ‘Top Performers on Social Mobility’ and No. 6 in the ‘2022 Best Colleges in Texas.’ Sam Houston State offers top-ranked degree programs and is No. 3 among the ‘Best Valued Online Colleges’ by TexasOnlineColleges.com. For more information, visit shsu.edu.
