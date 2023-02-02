Colleges and Universities have held fall graduations and announced current academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notices regarding those Jacksonville and the surrounding area who have been recognized.
LeTourneau University
LeTourneau University announced the students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Kelsy Traylor, of Jacksonville was among those on the Dean’s List. Traylor is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
LeTourneau University held commencement services for approximately 200 fall 2022 graduates receiving bachelor and master degrees.
Josiah Wilson, of Bullard, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management-Aircraft Dispatch.
For information on LeTourneau University, visit letu.edu.
Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List. Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a 4.0 scale in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less then 12 semester hours.
Those named to the Dean’s List include Jessica Gray and Hailey McCutcheon, each of Bullard; Chandler Jenkins and Avery Rock, both of Jacksonville; and Rashayla Johnson of Rusk.
Trine University
Trine University announced Devin Bragg, of Bullard, completed the necessary requirements for a degree at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Bragg earned a degree in Criminal Justice.
For information about Trine University, visit trine.edu.
Tyler Junior College
Tyler Junior College announced those named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
The President’s List consists of students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade point average.
The President’s List included:
BULLARD:
Karson Blow, Elijah De Leon, Hope Diaz, Natali Griffin, Joshua Harmon, Kaylee Marcil, Lucille Moore, Matthew Mosley, Garrison Nichols, Jessica Perez, Samantha Pineda, Tabitha Ramey, Audrey Rhyne, Abigail Smith, Taylor Thompson, Haziel Villagomez
FRANKSTON:
Mariana Armendariz, Adrianna Gesh, Sydney Moseley, Mason Zivney
JACKSONVILLE:
Dayanna Benitez Mendez, Emma Dorman, Kalyn Ganske, Elizabeth Garcia, Benjamin Hood, Jacqueline Jimenez, Ashley Llanas, Juan Lopez Del Rio, Keaton Moeser, Karla Morales, Areli Perez, Hannah Pogue, Vanessa Sanchez, Kathryn Satterwhite, Kimberly Siongco, Kate Smith, Jose Suarez, Hayvon Taylor, Soriya Ven
RUSK:
Emma Bullock, Kenneth Chhuon, Lane Gilchrest, Jenna Goodwin, Victoria Green, Dalton Martin, Raven Moore, Esther Reifel, Lacy Smith
TROUP:
Emily Chadwick, Bracey Cover, Kortlynn Grimes, Nikki Hassell, Logan Hoots, Brianna Lynn, Dalton Prather
The Dean’s List consisted of students consists of students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a minimum 3.3 grade point average.
Included on the Dean’s List were:
ALTO:
Megan Germany, Katie Jones, Kylee Powers, Cynthia Wilkerson
BULLARD:
Lauren Acker, Callie Adelfio, Brody Bradshaw, Alessandro Cairati, Ryan Cole, Alexander Constante, Emily Davis, Molly Duncan, Mitchell Gilbert, Nicholas Henriksen, Levi Hernandez-Powell, Elijah Krieg, Harlie Lansford, Anna Meyers, Jacob Moore, Grayson Murry, Faris Patterson, Caleb Petty, Shelby Phillips, Aidan Reynolds, Kyndle Schmidt, Colin Smith, Gavin Stephens, Kaylee Thomas, Derek Wilson, Christian Zavala
FRANKSTON:
CyLena Granger, Cullen Jones, Macy Rosenau, Naomi Smith, Lacey Strother
JACKSONVILLE:
Isabella Apolskis, Arthur Blount, Leonel Botello, Dariana Botello Vazquez, Juliza Cabrera, Dalila Diaz, Jerrod Dickerson, Destiny Duran, Madison Fleming, Moses Garcia, Haley George, Araceli Gonzalez, Julie Jaramillo, Jett Jenkins, Jaila Jones, Kadashia Kincade, Alexis Medellin, Amy Mendoza, Patricia Norrell, Benjamin Parker, Ashley Pearl, Jonathan Perez, Cristian Porras, Jonathan Ramirez, Virginia Rodriguez, Orlando Ruiz, Jessica Saenz, Heidi Spear, Peter Torres, Aron Uribe, Nariah Whitaker, Alexis Whitt, Kara Wofford, Jayanna Yates, Yesenia Zuniga
RUSK:
Preston Arnold, Emma Bayless, Carrie Boykin, Torrey Davis, William Dotson, Madison Foreman, Haley Gates, Shauna Goff, Corlie Hardy, Gabriel Lopez, Kyleigh McClure, Valeria Olguin, Roberto Santaolaya, Jazmin Vences, Ethan Womack, Macy Woodruff, Jared Woods
TROUP:
Nikki Carnes, Lauren Chastain, William Clark, Savanna Cox, Kaitlyn Deramee, Britta Foshee, Santiago Garcia, Jennifer Love, Courtney Lynn, Joel Newman, Gabino Rocha, Brenda Rojo, Shea Schmidt, Holly Waits
