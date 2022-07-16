The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate Commerce Street Drafthouse’s grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, July 12.
New owners Ryan Yocham, Craig Scheler, and Tara Scheler took over in February of this year.
The reopening includes a re-branding of the restaurant with a new logo, as well as new items. and have Craft cocktails and a few new house specials, such as barbacoa style tacos and smoked pork tenderloin, have been added to the to the existing menu.
Commerce Street Drafthouse is located at 401 E. Commerce St. in downtown Jacksonville.
The business maintains a website, commercestdrafthouse.com, and a Facebook page. They can be reached by calling 903-541-2141 or via email to csdrafthouse@gmail.com.
