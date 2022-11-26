Cherokee County commissioners accepted two separate unsolicited donations to the county during the Nov. 22 meeting.
The first donation was a check in the amount of $500 from James and Elyse Walker.
“Mr. and Ms. Walker are from Florida. They have some family here,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said.
Deputies have checked on the local family members a number of times, according to Dickson.
The second donation was a rowing machine and an AED defibrillator from the Texas Association of Counties.
Commissioners elected to pay off two vehicles being used in precinct four, a 2022 Mack haul truck and a 2023 Mack dump truck. By paying off the note on the trucks, commissioners need not worry about fluctuating interest rates due to inflation.
Elections Administrator Kandace Herring presented a report regarding the Nov. 8 general election. She reported 14,538 votes were cast in Cherokee County, or about 48% of registered voters. She noted this was approximately 25% greater than the turnout for the 2018 gubernatorial election.
“Everything went really well,” Herring said. “I think everyone really enjoyed the county-wide option on election day.”
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
• Previous minutes
• Monthly reports
• Continuing education hours
• The final plat creating Lots 1-9 and a Cemetery Lot for Deer Park Estates
• The final plat creating Lot 1 of the Guerrero Subdivision
• Authorization of bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds
Agenda items commissioners were not able to take action on, due to a desire to gather additional information, were an interlocal agreement with the city of Jacksonville for inmate services and a second interlocal agreement with Jacksonville concerning subdivision regulation within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
