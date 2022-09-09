Cherokee County commissioners, meeting in special session Wednesday, Sept. 7, unanimously adopted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 and approved the overall tax rate of $0.52 per $100 valuation. The rate includes $0.37 for the general budget and $0.15 for lateral road.
“This is the lowest I’ve seen since 1999. In 2000 it was 53 cents; in 1999 it 49.9 cents. We were at that rate for five years,” County Auditor Steven Daughety said. “That’s largely driven by the appraisals.”
The 2022-2023 adopted budget totals $27,523,652. Highlights from the budget include:
• A $45,000 increase in utilities, due to rising electricity and natural gas costs;
• A $54,970 increase in the fuel budget for the sheriff’s department due to higher fuel costs;
• A $140,000 new line item for operations at the jail, previously paid by commissary account;
• A $100,000 increase in the Capital Murder Trial line item, to be evenly split between the two district judges;
• A $102,000 increase in transfer to Permanent Improvements fund to address necessary improvements for county buildings;
• A $70,997 increase in transfer to Solid Waste fund to cover operating expenses;
• A $45,824 increase in Appraisal District line item to address increase in appraisal costs;
• A $120,000 increase in Volunteer Fire Departments line item, to increase the amount annually allocated to them for FY 2023 only;
• A $398,415 increase in Transfers line item from Road & Bridge fund to the four precincts and License & Weight; and
• A $225,500 increase in Fuel Purchases for Resale for the airport, due to rising fuel costs.
A two-step increase for employees on the county’s pay grade schedule and a 6% increase for elected, appointed and other employees was included in the budget as well. This does not include employees whose departments are primarily funded by revenue sources from the state of Texas or grants.
Also included are four new county positions, one in the IT department, one in the tax office, and two detectives and one deputy in the sheriff’s office.
Following executive session, the commissioners voted in favor of hiring Kenneth McClure as the county’s License and Weight officer.
The next regular meeting of Cherokee County commissioners is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the county courtroom of the courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
