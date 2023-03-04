Cherokee County commissioners approved a broadband study and action plan for the installation of fiber optic broadband internet in three areas of the county. David Cleveland, executive director of the East Texas Council of Governments, presented the plan at the commissioner court meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“ETCOG’s been working on broadband for 11, almost 12 years, until we finally struck paydirt in 2019 when the economic development administration granted us funding to be able to underwrite the costs of this planning effort,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland indicated there were two phases of the project, local project identification, which has been completed, and a regional middle-mile network plan. He explained that middle mile referred to everything between the first mile, or junction box where internet service begins; and the last mile, the end connection to a home or business.
A local project identification team determined the top broadband needs for Cherokee County, resulting in three projects with a total estimated cost of $11,202,137.
“There is absolutely, positively no way that we’re going to do these three projects and address all broadband needs that exist in Cherokee County. It’s really a process and it’s going to take some time,” Cleveland said. “It’s really important that Cherokee County residents understand that. We’re trying to identify, in this case, the top three needs to move broadband forward in partnership with the ISPs to move the project and the process forward for Cherokee County.”
According to the ETCOG report, the three projects for Cherokee County include:
• Rusk Loop Project, an approximate 11 miles in Rusk, utilizing a portion of the 343 Loop, US 69 and US 84 and other city streets connecting these major thoroughfares
• Alto to Wells Expansion, approximately 26 miles utilizing US 69, FM 1911 and FM 1247/Chapman Road
• Lake Jacksonville Residential Project, approximately 18 miles along US 79 W, FM 747, County Roads 3113 and 3108, FM 2138 and CR 3107
Currently, ETCOG has funds amounting to $536,000 for broadband projects in all 14 counties in its service region.
“Once the plans are approved by the local county commissioners court then we’re going after funding for all the projects in all the counties as quickly as we can,” Cleveland said. “We’re trying to match best funding solution with the best project in each of the counties.”
To view the study and action plan, visit etcog.org/broadband-planning#projectstatus and choose the link for the plan specific to Cherokee County.
Commissioners also approved a resolution for a 2023-2024 VOCA grant application for the district attorney’s office. The VOCA, or Victims of Crime Act, was created to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime. In Cherokee County, the funds pay the salary and benefits of crime victims coordinator Regina Brown, as well as travel expenses when she attends training.
Brown serves as a liaison between prosecutors and the victims of felony crime. She explains the legal processes and explains to victims what they should expect. She also sits with victims during trials. Brown partners with child protective agencies and local law enforcement, as well, supporting children and the families of children who are the victims of crime.
Other items approved by commissioners included
• A tax resale bid for struck off property in Bullard Independent School District, in the amount of $20,438.16
• A resolution authorizing the early turnover of business personal property taxes, which are delinquent, to McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen
• A resolution amending the contract with JVBA to reflect the resolution authorizing the earlier turnover date
• The acceptance of Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund grant
• The donation of $1,010.24 from Law Enforcement Partners, to go towards DARE activities
• The consent agenda, consisting of financial reports, the sheriff’s 2023 racial profiling report, laying of utility lines and the authorization of bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds
Commissioners also heard from Sheriff Brent Dickson and IT Director John Mark Parsons regarding the expected time frame for which the on-board computers will become operational. Having approved the computers in October 2021, Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon questioned why the computers were not yet ready. The computers were ordered in the first quarter of 2022, according to Dickson. Parsons said his department had been short-staffed and noted some of the reasons for the delay. He did say the process should be complete and the computers operational within a month. Commissioners requested an update in a month to confirm the computers were installed and working.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the county Courtroom of the Cherokee Courthouse in Rusk.
