Cherokee County commissioners approved the continued participation in the countywide voting program after receiving information from the first countywide election, which took place Nov. 8.
Cherokee County Election Administrator Kandace Herring presented the information at the Nov. 12 commissioner court meeting.
“We did have a high turnout, especially at Jacksonville Public Library. 87% of the voters that turned up at Jacksonville Public Library on election day were from outside that polling place precinct,” Herring said.
Others locations listed, which had a sizable percentage of voters from outside the precinct, were:
• Mt. Selman, 65%
• Rusk Church of Christ, 61%
• River Church-Alto, 55%
• Blackjack Baptist, 51%
“We had a really, really good turnout of voters that came from outside of that precinct to vote at those locations and I think that really speaks to the need to have countywide polling,” Herring said.
Although there were long lines at a few of the locations, the four nearest precincts were posted at each location, providing an opportunity for voters to cast ballots at other polling sites.
She did mention that in the paperwork mandated by the state, the percentage of voters for the 2022 gubernatorial election was less than that in 2018. Her explanation for the smaller turnout was the 2022 election had no local contested races on the ballot.
Herring reported all feedback from the voters was positive in nature.
Commissioners authorized a budget amendment for the County Court-at-Law budget. Judge Janice Stone had requested a transfer of $3,175 be moved to the bailiff salary, from the attorney’s fees court costs line item. As this was a transfer of funds from one line item to another, there was no increase in the budget.
After noting budget items related to salary are usually handled during the annual budgeting process, commissioners recognized the budget was approved prior to Stone’s need to hire a new bailiff. Commissioners questioned whether the amount being moved from the attorney’s fees court cost line item could be permanently moved in future budgets, so as not to require an increase in the overall budget moving forward.
“I’m fine with that,” Stone said.
Commissioners also approved:
• A contract and mutual aid agreement with Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department;
• A contract with the Rusk Volunteer Fire Department;
• Awarding a contract to Patillo, Brown & Hill for financial audit services;
• The sheriff’s monthly report;
• Two tax refunds greater than $500, due to double payments;
• Acceptance of a surety bond in the amount of $25,000 from Valence Operating for CR 4912; and
• The consent agenda.
An item passed on by commissioners at the November meeting, due to a stated need for additional information, was returned to the December agenda. The interlocal agreement with the city of Jacksonville for inmate labor was passed again, this time at the request of the sheriff.
The commissioners court regularly meets at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the County Courtroom of the County Courthouse in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.