Cherokee County commissioners approved items to benefit the county airport now and in the future.
Due to the separation distances between the taxiway and runway required by Federal Aviation Administration, a project at the airport to rebuild the taxiway in compliance with regulations. The initial phase of the project was completed in 2021. Commissioners authorized a resolution, indicating the county’s commitment to the second phase of the taxiway rebuild, which paves the way for the design and construction to proceed.
The design and construction will be funded by separate grants. Design work is expected to be completed this year, but construction work will not be done until 2025, according to Airport Coordinator Clint Goff.
“It also gives the county time to budget for those funds,” Goff said.
Two federal reimbursement grants were approved by commissioners; an Airport Rescue Plan Act Grant in the amount of $59,000 an Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant for $23,000.
An annual Routine Airport Maintenance Program grant was amended to allow for the purchase of Virtower. The RAMP grant, provided through the state, reimburses counties for eligible products and services.
Virtower is a software that tracks airport operations, providing accurate counts of touchdowns and takeoffs as well as other information. The data provided could prove useful in future forecasting and with future grant applications, according to Goff.
Other items approved included:
• The sheriff’s monthly report
• Acceptance of the Cherokee County allotment of $14,078.61, distributed by the 2023 tobacco settlement
• The purchase of boom axe mowers through purchasing cooperatives
• Assignment of lease for hangar 12 at the Cherokee County Airport
• The consent agenda
A contract between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Guardian was passed on at the request of the sheriff, who said they were awaiting additional information.
As the sealed bids for the two day cab trucks were not yet due, commissioners did not address this item.
A proposed purchasing policy was discussed and commissioners stated they wanted to hold a workshop to discuss and finalize the document.
As the budget season is approaching, commissioners expressed their intent to consider raises in the upcoming budget. County Auditor Steven Daughety said early notification of their desire allows him to analyze preliminary information and work out various proposals to present commissioners when it comes time to discuss the budget.
Commissioners regularly meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk
