Cherokee County commissioners approved a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation grant to fund an airport planning study.
The study will provide a new airport layout drawing, new property map, a phased capital improvement plan, forecasting and a height zoning map, according to Clint Goff, airport manager.
“What we put together in the past was just a hangar layout plan. This goes a lot more in depth,” he said, when questioned about a previous study. The hangar development study was presented to commissioners in February 2021. There are currently 25 people on a waiting list who desire to bring their planes to the Cherokee County Airport, according to Goff, as well as 10 hangars waiting to be built.
The new study should complement the hangar development plan and go more in depth, according to Goff.
“It’s a very robust plan,” he said.
The $200,000 grant is based on 90/10 basis, resulting in $20,000 as the county’s share.
Commissioners approved new appointments to the Child and Family Welfare Board and ratified existing members. Outgoing chair of the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, introduced incoming chair Jaclyn Tyler. Tyler presented the names of the two new appointments, Stephanie Amy Walley and JayAnna Davis, who were approved 4-0. Judge Chris Davis abstained.
Other items authorized by commissioners included:
• The 2022 certified tax role;
• Three tax sale resale deeds for property bid in trust to Bullard ISD;
• Annual bid tabulations received for items to purchase between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023;
• Volunteer Fire Department contracts and mutual aid agreement;
• Receipt of a reimbursement check from the city of Rusk in the amount of $2,850 for road work completed on a section of CR 2206; and
• The consent agenda.
The next scheduled meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.