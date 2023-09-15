The Cherokee County Commissioners authorize the assistance to the city of Rusk in making repairs to the shooting range.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor relayed a request by Rusk Chief of Police Scott Heagney regarding the needed repairs.
“I just need permission from the court to assist them in adding some dirt and using some equipment to be able to build those berms back up,” Traylor said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Services and Rusk Police Department personnel utilize the shooting range, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a truck for Pct.t 1, through HGHC Buy, a nationwide government procurement service that complies with state statutes. The financing of the truck through First National Bank, Wichita Falls was also approved.
A truck already in use in Pct. 1, initially financed in 2020, will be refinanced with First National Bank, Wichita Falls.
“This is actually the truck that was supposed to be turned back in, but due to the fact that we are on a long waiting list to be able to get a new truck, I’m going to keep this truck,” Traylor said.
The refinancing calls for four payments, one each in October of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• the authorization of an audit to be conducted on all Chapter 59 forfeiture funds, as required by law,
• the retirement plan for fiscal year 2024,
• and the consent agenda, which consisted of line item transfers, a monthly constable report, laying of utility lines and bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds.
Commissioners discussed, but took no action, regarding new chillers for the Cherokee County Courthouse.
“We’ve had problems getting another number,” County Judge Chris Davis said. “We’ve been calling since the last meeting.”
One bid, with a maximum price of $262,747, had expired. A second company gave an estimated cost of $200,000, but Davis said it was the same company they had difficulty with last year, costing more than anticipated. Davis said another company he had contacted never responded with a bid.
Commissioners directed County Auditor Steven Daughety to obtain a current bid from the company that submitted a maximum price, seek bids from additional vendors and present the bids at the next meeting.
Commissioners stated the new chillers needed to be installed by May 2024.
The commissioners court meets at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.