During a special-called meeting May 2, Cherokee County commissioners approved the purchase of a building and property, located at 1502 S. Bolton, in Jacksonville. The building will be used to house the public health office.
Commissioners approved a transfer of $250,000 from the general fund into the permanent improvement fund May 23 to make the purchase from the appropriate fund. The property will serve as the permanent home for the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
“This is a good purchase for the county,” Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis said.
The new location will not require any renovation and is move-in ready, according to Davis. The closin date was not yet known.
After several workshops discussing a proposed purchasing policy, commissioners approved a final draft presented at the May 23 meeting.
Bids for materials to be purchased with American Rescue Plan Act funds were awarded to the following: Arcosa LWS, Big City Crushed Concrete, Bryan & Bryan, East Texas Asphalt, Longview Asphalt, Vulcan Materials and Waller County Asphalt.
A budget amendment was authorized which will allow Ballistic Shield Funding Grant funds, in the amount of $113,670, to be awarded to the sheriff’s department.
Commissioners also approved the following:
• Authorizing the county judge to execute, on behalf of the county, the settlement participation and release forms regarding settlement offers in the matter of Texas opioid multi-district agitation
• Accepting requests for proposals for two day cab tandem axle trucks for Precincts 3 and 4
• The consent agenda, consisting of monthly financial reports, meeting minutes, laying of utility lines in Precincts 1 and 3, and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
Judge Davis read a proclamation declaring June 2023 Elder Abuse Awareness month.
The commissioners court meets at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the county courtroom of the county courthouse in Rusk.
For information regarding Cherokee County, Texas, including commissioner court agendas, visit co.cherokee.tx.us.
