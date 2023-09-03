Cherokee County commissioners have called for a special meting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024.
The proposed property tax rate totals $0.49 per $100 valuation which includes $0.35 for the general fund and $0.14 for lateral road. The proposed rate is three cents less than the tax rate for fiscal year 2023 and nine cents less than the 2022 tax rate.
After the hearing, commissioners will consider adoption of the proposed rate.
In addition to addressing the tax rate for the upcoming budget year, commissioners will consider the authorization of bill payments, payroll and the transfer of funds.
Commissioners regularly meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
For more information about Cherokee County, visit co.cherokee.tx.us.
