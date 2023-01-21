Cherokee County commissioners met in special session Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the purpose of discussing ARPA funds with Mark Taylor of Traylor and Associates, the firm hired to act as grant administrator.
At a commissioner’s court meeting Aug. 9, 80% of the ARPA funds were designated to road and bridge.
During the Jan. 17 meeting, Pct. 3 Commissioner Patrick Reagan reiterated the purpose of that designation.
“During that discussion, it was emphasized that the majority of these funds be used for road material and not equipment,” Reagan said.
County staff, at a workshop held Oct. 18, presented their requests for funding, along with the reason for each. No action was taken at that time. However, $285,324 was allocated for departmental projects on Tuesday.
Projects authorized by commissioners include:
• $350,000 – Emergency Management, Radio equipment for fire services
• $273,348.34 – IT Department; server room electrical project, Windows enterprise upgrades and licenses, scanner replacements, network switches and expansion of switch network, and 380 large file boxes
• $200,000 – Cherokee County District Clerk, New jury management system
• $190,000 – Auditor’s Office; software for accounting and payroll
• $176,600 – Cherokee County Tax Office; money counter/check scanner update, office renovation, credenza/storage and software for tax office
• $141,349 – Cherokee County Human Resources Director, 100 automated external defibrillators;
• $130,000 – Cherokee County Airport, mowing equipment
• $123,944.20 – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office - ; Badge multi-user license tier 5, GPS tracking for deputies, CAD dispatch system and body and interview room cameras
• $40,000 – Cherokee County Juvenile Services, Truck for community service use
• $24,242.74 – 2nd District Court (first floor courtroom), Courtroom recorder deck – virtual court package
• $4,284 – Cherokee County Elections Department, Portable WiFi devices for polling program
Between administration fees and designated projects, $285,536.72 of the ARPA funds remain unobligated. By law, ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds must be obligated to specific projects by the end of calendar year 2024, with expenditures made by the end of 2026.
“My thoughts on that was, we divide it equally, with a million dollars this budget cycle, a half-million next budget cycle, half-million the next budget cycle and that gives you the year ‘26 to finish up any rain-out projects,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor. “I think if we divide it up over the three years, we could have one year leeway in there to finish the expenditures up before the time-frame ended.”
Taylor informed commissioners his office was ready to receive information on the road and bridge projects to get them underway. He also stated his office would be contacting the other county departments directly, by the end of February, to inform them of what needed to be done to begin their projects.
A large part of the workshop addressed record-keeping and what was needed by the auditor’s office and the grant administration team as projects moved forward and expenditures were made.
Traylor indicated what he believed was necessary to complete all the designated projects.
“Coordination, communication – communication I’ll emphasize, and then prioritizing.”
