Cherokee County commissioners extended the emergency burn ban that was initially issued by County Judge Chris Davis last week. Davis had declared a state of disaster due to threat of wildfire.
In addition to approving the burn ban Tuesday, July 25, commissioners also granted Davis the authority to repeal the ban if the county should experience a substantial amount of rainfall.
Neighboring counties Anderson, Houston, Angelina and Nacogdoches have also enacted similar bans.
Of the 256 Texas counties, 141 are currently under burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
To view an up-to-date map of Texas counties that have declared burn bans, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/TexasBurnBans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.