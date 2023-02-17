Cherokee County commissioners heard from a resident requesting the implementation of animal control laws for the county.
County resident Martha Hale addressed commissioners, stating she was speaking on behalf of all tax-paying county residents.
“I need to address the problem of the abandoned and stray animals. The sheriff’s department tells me they can’t do anything because there’s no law,” Hale said. “This county needs to have a law to require people to get [animals] spayed and neutered and be responsible for their pets.”
She further requested the county allocate funds within the budget to be given to local, non-profit organizations that work to alleviate the problem.
Hale said she had a petition signed by people on County Roads 3407, 3305, 1605, 4610, 3114, 1617, 1714, 3105, as well as Farm to Market Roads 747, 768 N. and 2750.
“This is a county-wide problem,” Hale said.
County Judge Chris Davis thanked Hale for her remarks, but there was no discussion or action taken.
Cherokee County Surveyor Kris Morgan addressed the proposed subdivision regulation amendments.
He noted a few items that may need review, specifically a need to clarify under what condition a subdivision plat would become necessary. Alan Kirby, owner of Cherokee Surveying Services, also presented his concerns with the proposals.
Following some discussion, commissioners opted to pass on the item.
Action items approved by commissioners included:
• An engagement letter with Burkett & Courington, L.L.C. regarding forensic accounting analysis and reporting;
• The correction of assignment of lease for Hangar #16 at the Cherokee County Airport;
• The purchase of lease of new or used heavy haul trucks for one or more precincts;
• The sheriff’s monthly report,
• A $400 donation to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office,
• The consent agenda, consisting of investment reports, previous meeting minutes, staff reports, laying of utility lines, as well as the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
An initial discussion of the proposed Cherokee County Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual was conducted, but no action was taken.
The next scheduled meeting of the commissioners court is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
