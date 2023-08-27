Cherokee County commissioners have proposed a tax rate of $0.49 per $100 valuation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This rate includes $0.35 for the general fund and $0.14 for lateral road. The proposed rate for 2023-2024 is three cents less than the current tax rate of $0.52, which includes $0.37 for the general fund and $0.15 for lateral roads.
All commissioners were present for the Aug. 22 meeting and voted in favor of the proposed rate.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Commissioners opened a public hearing regarding the 2023-2024 county budget, but no one was present to speak either for or against the proposed budget. After closing the hearing, commissioners adopted the budget. The adopted budget can be viewed online at co.cherokee.tx.us by clicking on Financial Reports on the left of the screen and then choosing the Budgets link.
An order of election was authorized for Nov. 7 for the 14 state constitutional amendments being placed before voters. Early voting is slated for Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, except Sundays.
Early voting polling locations include the Cherokee County Election Office, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk; Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St.; and River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto.
Polls will be open 8 a.m to 5 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, Oct. 28, when voting may be conducted from 9 a.m. until noon.
Voting hours will be extended from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2 and 3.
The city of New Summerfield will conduct an election, during the same period, regarding the adoption of a local sale and use tax at the rate of 1.5%.
Other items approved included:
• a social media policy, related to specific applications and services;
• tax roll items, including the no new revenue rate, voter approval tax rate, collection rates, discounts and the certificate of railroad rolling stock value;
• a tax refund of $2,378.56 for a customer who had submitted a check intended for the appraisal district;
• and the consent agenda, consisting of monthly staff reports, line item transfers, a final plat creating Lot 1-2 of the Lisa Henderson Subdivision, the laying of utility lines in Precinct 3, previous meeting minutes and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
Commissioners regularly meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse on the downtown square in Rusk.
