The Sheltering Arms Coalition, in an effort to better serve the community, has invited interested individuals to an organizational meeting at noon Friday, July 21.
Sheltering Arms Coalition has created a Community Collaboration Council to share information regarding area non-profits and the services each provides.
“Information and working together is key,” read a portion of the Facebook post by Sheltering Arms Coalition.
The invitation emphasized that this was not an attempt to promote Sheltering Arms Coalition or any other organization over others, but simply to share information.
The meeting is open to those in the county who provide services to area residents. Organizations were encouraged to bring handouts regarding their work.
Sheltering Arms Coalition will host the meeting at their 701 S. Main St. location in Jacksonville and provide a complimentary lunch. Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to inform organizers so enough food can be prepared for all participants.
For more information about the meeting or to RSVP, contact David Peters at dpeters@shelteringarmscoalition.com.
