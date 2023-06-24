Lake Jacksonville Association members continue to secure donations for the upcoming July Fourth Fireworks display on Lake Jacksonville. The annual fireworks show takes place over Lake Jacksonville after nightfall, usually about 9:15 p.m. of the holiday.
Several contributions from local businesses and organizations have already been noted. Additional donations have been received from:
• Bill and Sherry Brackin, $500
• Fred and Faith Lupfer, $500
• Dairy Queen S. Jackson, $500
• Sadler’s Marine, $500
• Jay Jackson – State Farm Insurance, $500
• Roma Italian Restaurant, $500
• Bacon Auto Country, $1,000
• 2022 Poker Run Committee, $3,120
Anyone may make a contribution in support of the fireworks show by sending the donation to Lake Jacksonville Association, P.O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766. If mailing a check, organizers ask donors to ensure the name, mailing address and email address, if applicable, are on the check.
For more information about the Lake Jacksonville Association, visit lakejacksonville.org. To donate online, use the link provided in the Upcoming Events article on the home page of the website.
