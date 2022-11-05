Community events were hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and the Rusk Chamber of Commerce to provide safe venues for trick-or-treaters to haul in the candy and have a little fun.
The Jacksonville Chamber’s Trunk or Treat registered 52 vendors, various businesses and organizations that provided treats and goodies. It was estimated that over 5,000 trick-or-treaters participated.
“A special thank you to Rhonda Ray, Southern Serape Boutique who was the Chair for this Chamber event as 52 businesses, churches and non-profit organizations participated this year, making it the largest so far,” said Peggy Renfro, Jacksonville Chamber President. “In His Image and JHS students were a huge help as well, assisting that evening and picking up trash to keep downtown looking beautiful.”
In previous years, attendees would proceed along the sidewalks and vendors would have their decorated vehicles backed into the parking spaces, where they would hand out candy. With the newly reconstructed sidewalks, along with the newly installed handrails, participants were routed into the street to receive their treats from many of the vendors. The adjustment did not hinder the event in any way, according to Chamber personnel.
The event, which sponsored HOPE-Jacksonville, brought in almost $400 and 550 pounds of canned goods.
The annual Scare on the Square, sponsored by the Rusk Chamber, garnered 42 vendors despite the change in date due to inclement weather.
In addition to the many who handed out candy, two other organizations provided entertainment during the event. The Law Office of Sinclair and King presented their Haunted Law Office, with the Circus Berserkus storyline. The Cherokee Civic Theatre presented a Wonderful Wizarding School that
allowed students to create several wizarding school-related crafts such as potions and magic wands.
“We want to thank all who participated in passing out candy Halloween Day, or who set up an activity for the trick or treaters,” read a statement posted to the Rusk Chamber’s Facebook page. “The businesses and organizations participating and giving back to our community the way they do are the reason we are able to organize community events like Scare on the Square.”
