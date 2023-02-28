Ellann Johnson is the director of HOPE, in more ways than one.
Johnson, a Jacksonville High School graduate of the class of 2000, has been at the helm of Helping Others Pursuit Enrichment for more than four years, assuming the lead role after first serving as media manager for one year.
HOPE is a non-profit organization, with a mission to reach the underserved of East Texas, by providing life necessities and assistance.
In her role as director, Johnson sees a lot of hope for the future, with plans to expand the organization’s mission, including the HOPE clinic’s capabilities.
“We hope to expand the Health and Wellness Center,” she said, “possibly bringing a dentist on-site. We are already working with All Smiles to get a dental chair, so that volunteer practitioners can give their time. For instance, TJC dental students can serve rotation for their service hours.
“We hope to do the same for vision and mental health, where students can earn clinical hours. We are also looking to expand the hours the clinic is open, which is currently 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday,” Johnson said.
While her position at HOPE keeps her busy, Johnson also stays active in other organizations in town. She is president of the board at Travis House; a board member for The Clothes Closet and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division; and campaign manager for City Council candidate Letitia Horace.
“Letitia will be the first Black councilwoman,” she said. Horace, who is running unopposed, is the candidate for District 1. As campaign manager, Johnson said her role is to handle the publicity around the campaign, including technical and online support, which she accomplishes through her own business, Tech Know.
“It’s an online business system for political candidates, small business, entrepreneurs, etc.,” she said.
She established the business 10-12 years ago, inspired by her love of technology.
“I’ve always been a techie, always had a computer at home. I even used to build and repair computers until it was cheaper to just buy a new one,” she said, explaining that what once was a hobby became a business.
“The way to have generational wealth is to have money work for you,” she said.
Johnson is also the executive director for Jacksonville Housing Authority, and said that position, along with the others, makes her life a busy one, and keeps her often answering phones even when she is not on duty.
She believes the recognition of Black History Month is important as a time of reflection.
“It’s a lot of seeing where we have come from, where we are now, and also, where and how far we have to go to realize the dreams of our ancestors,” she said.
The married mother of four studied at Jacksonville College and Tyler Junior College, earning her associate’s degree in science, before also completing several certifications in technology and media.
For future generations, she offers a word of advice and hope.
“Slow down, and be intentional with your actions, especially with the people you love and those you are trying to influence. Speak plainly, but speak the truth with empathy and understanding.
“Enjoy where you are in life as you look to the future,” she said.
