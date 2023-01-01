Ah, New Year’s resolutions: those promising promises that tend to be problematic when it comes to being kept. It’s an age old test; so old in fact, that the apostle Paul wrote about the dilemma in the book of Romans: “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.”
But on the other hand, as Tevya would say, a look toward the new year can be full of excitement and possibilities. Country music star Brad Paisley said, in a quote from PARADE magazine, “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
With a lot of historic changes being made in 2022, some political pundits clash when it comes to whether some of those changes were negative or positive. Economy and social changes were the major upheavals, and health issues worldwide did little to offer encouragement. Those reasons alone are enough to give the individual pause to consider how to make the world a better place.
With that in mind, the Jacksonville Daily Progress interviewed a few of the county’s leading citizens to learn their resolutions for the new year.
GOVERNMENT:
Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis: “Losing weight and exercising more is always on the top of my resolution list, but I usually get derailed by a fried chicken or Mexican food and then Matt Dillon gets in a bind on Gunsmoke and I miss my exercise time trying to get him out of it. I always want to be better organized, but just when I think I have it all together something new pops up and the plans change. I guess the best resolution I can have is to try and do my best every day.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson: “We plan to continue to serve and protect the citizens of Cherokee County and continue to work at using the taxpayer money as conservatively and efficiently as possible.”
EDUCATION:
Will Cumbee, Admissions Director/International Student Advisor, Jacksonville College: “I usually don’t make resolutions, not that I’m perfect, just don’t do them. If I was to have one, it would be to be more like Christ and share His love more.”
Ben Peacock, Jacksonville High School principal: “On a personal level, I hope to laugh more, listen better and love my family as much as I always have (which is a lot!). As far as the school goes, I will continue to appreciate the opportunity to work with the best staff and students in East Texas, and to appreciate that it is a real honor to be the principal at JHS.”
MEDICINE:
Dr. Lilka White, Family Medicine, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Clinic: “I will be picking up a new hobby, Tai Chi Ch’uan, sometimes called shadow boxing. It is an internal Chinese martial art, practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation.”
Dr. Raymond Boone, Optometrist: “I would like to stay healthy and to help as many people as I can who are in need.”
BUSINESS:
Hazel Boone, Office Manager, Dr. Raymond Boone’s office: “I hope to eat healthier and have a positive attitude, and to spend more quality time with family and friends.
FAITH:
Ron Luce, Executive Pastor of Fellowship Bible Church: “I don’t usually make resolutions, but I can tell you what my prayer this morning was like. I asked the Lord to (help me) be closer to him and to be more like Him, and that’s good for all of us to be anytime.”
Robert Simpson, Pastor, Beall Chapel Baptist Church: “One of mine would be to try to remain positive and show the love of Christ more in our community.”
Paul Smith, Pastor, Life Recovery Church: “My sermon this Sunday, God willing, will be on Psalm 51: ‘Create in me a new heart; restore my joy and my spirit.’ And that’s a message for all of us.”
