She was 16, living at Big Springs Ranch for children near Kerrville, her 22nd foster home placement, when she met the couple who would become her forever parents. James and Trish Oden, currently living at Lake Striker, but then residing at Leakey, attended Frio Canyon Baptist Church. They met Lanea at the church.
“The kids from the Ranch would fill two, three pews,” Trish said, “All teenagers. They were really strict at the ranch; the kids couldn’t go anywhere without supervision.”
After hearing the couple talking about becoming foster parents and having already adopted two children, Lanea, originally known as Jennifer, asked them if they would be willing to adopt her. Once they had discussed the possibility, it became a challenge to finalize the process.
“It finally took a call to the governor’s office,” Oden said. “For some reason, the ranch did not want to release her.”
Lanea had been adopted once before, and then returned to foster care by her adoptive mother just six months after the adoption was finalized. When she returned to the foster care system, she tended to act out in each home, resulting in frequent removals.
“Anytime I felt I was getting close to somebody, I would act out because I didn’t want to get close to somebody out of fear of rejection,” she said.
When she was finally adopted by the Odens, her name was changed to Lanea Nicole Oden. She kept her middle name to identify with her final life. She doesn’t much remember her early days – she was given up to the system when her mother had to make a choice between her husband (Jennifer’s stepfather) and her child.
She has since met her birth mother, and although she has forgiven her, she has no desire for a relationship with a woman who would make such a choice.
What is most important to her, however, is that she now knows a love that is “unconditional,” provided by her parents.
“It took about 10 years for her to understand that,” Trish said, “But now she understands.”
And, as a mother herself now, Lanea, understands how fierce that love is.
Rhonda Brown, a foster parent in the county, said her personal experience is the driving force behind her desire to help children. After losing a child herself due to abuse while she was pregnant in her first marriage, she vowed to do everything in her power to be there when she is needed.
“I will never turn away from a needy child,” she said.
Angela Raiborn, a caseworker supervisor with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, told Brown that so far in 2022, 87 children of Cherokee County have been placed under their supervision. That number in 2021 was 209. The actual number of foster children in the county may be even greater, because many of those have been moved to the homes of family members, but the need still remains for others needing placement in foster homes.
“With a limited number of foster families in the county, that means most of those children have been placed outside the county,” Raiborn said.
“While much has been said of the status of the foster system in Texas – and indeed – countless facts attest to the need for changes to the state’s bureaucracy – most foster parents take on the tasks, needs, but also the joys, of caring for children who have often been neglected, abused, or even abandoned, out of their love and compassion,” Brown added.
Brown remarried, and she and her husband, Larry, are members of Beall Chapel Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Their experience in foster care has shown them that many children arrive at foster homes with only the clothes on their back. If they have other items, they are often brought in paper bags.
To offer support and meet essential and other needs, the Browns suggested to BCBC pastor Robert Simpson that the church open a supply closet specifically geared to meeting foster care needs.
Named for the stillborn baby of church members Jimmy and Shelby Stewart, “Annie’s Closet,” will provide backpacks, clothing, toys, school supplies, strollers, diapers, hygiene items, and more.
“The purpose for Annie’s Closet is to be an added help to the already existing entities that support the foster care system,” Pastor Simpson said. “We are not trying to replace those ministries and organizations, but simply come alongside them and be beneficial to those in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas who work in the area of foster care.”
Larry and Rhonda Brown will oversee the closet, ensuring that local foster parents can come and gather items they need for their current and new foster care placements.
“My vision is that (eventually) all churches in Cherokee County will get involved,” Brown said, adding that she hopes to someday see an avenue for potential foster parents to go through licensing requirements in the county, without having to travel to Lufkin or Tyler.
Neighbor’s Coffee has joined the effort, serving as a drop-off location for the month of August. Those interested can bring the following new or gently-used items by the store at 223 S. Main Street.
• Kids’ backpacks for ages 0-17
• New underwear/panties
• Toiletries, i.e. shampoo, toothbrushes, body wash, etc.
• Clothes for ages 0-17
• Gift cards, so the parents or kids may shop for their own items
Additionally, the shop will host a Pack the Backpack night Aug. 25, with volunteers stuffing donated backpacks with the various items that have been donated.
Neighbor’s Coffee co-owners Zach and Jessey Woodson, and Ben Casey have been friends with Shelby Bland Stewart since grade school, and Shelby met Emily Casey while attending East Texas Baptist University. The two quickly became friends, and Shelby introduced Emily to Ben. Additionally, Ben Casey and Shelby’s husband, Jimmy, are both pilots, so the couples all share a close friendship.
Ben Casey said Jimmy and Shelby Stewart’s friends are excited to help to meet the needs of foster children in Cherokee County, while also honoring the memory of Annie Elizabeth Stewart with their donor drive to benefit Annie’s Closet.
“We appreciate Neighbor’s Coffee partnering with us this month to help collect items to use in Annie’s Closet. I am convinced it is the responsibility of the Church to step up and support the foster care system now more than ever with the recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade,” Pastor Simpson said.
“James 1:27 tells us the type of religion God accepts as pure and faultless involves taking care of the orphans.”
For more information, call Beall Chapel Baptist Church, 903-586-8415, or Neighbor’s Coffee, 903-339-1091.
