Pastor Kennie Mosley and members of the Bowens Temple Church in Jacksonville gathered at Jacksonville High School Monday evening, Aug. 15, to pray for Jacksonville students throughout the district, staff members and the community.
Mosley expressed a variety of reasons that prayer was needed, including concerns for safety, a shortage of teachers, the many challenges students face and negative influences.
“We just want to bombard heaven and try to reach our young people and get them active in the church,” Mosley said. “Your community is as strong as the church.”
Following a revival at Bowens Temple at the beginning of August, Mosley felt compelled to host a public prayer for the city’s schools.
“In the midst of that revival, we mentioned school was starting,” Mosley said. “It was just my desire; I just wanted to participate in a prayer.”
Praying in public was intended to encourage the staff at the schools as well as the community, and to inform the community that the church was praying and the community was invited to take part.
This was the first year of hosting a public prayer on campus. Joined by Pastor Charles Cummings, New Prospect Baptist, and Pastor Louis White, Church of the Living God, as well as Principal Ben Peacock, there were 15 to 20 people in attendance at Monday’s event.
“I was very pleased with the representation,” Mosley said. “I know some were tied up the day before school starts and parents were doing last-minute things, so to have the representation, I was very pleased with that.”
Although satisfied with the attendance at the first prayer event, Mosley said he would like to have prayer events at each of the other campuses next year. He hopes other pastors will join the effort and host a prayer at a specified time at each one of the district’s eight campuses, inviting the parents of the students at the respective campuses to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.