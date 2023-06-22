A Community Resource Fair is slated for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Seminary Heights Church of Christ, located at 1208 Arnold Street.
The event, which is free to the public, will feature hot dogs, water, raffles and children’s entertainment. The purpose of the event is to allow an opportunity for the representatives of many agencies and services to provide information to the public on the community resources available to them. Among those scheduled to be at the fair are:
• Mobile health van
• Community transportation (Go Bus)
• City of Jacksonville
• Cherokee County
• Attorney Kristina Ross, to provide information on estate planning, preparing wills, power of attorney and more
• JISD family specialist
• Summer nutrition and reading program
• Heath and wellness screenings
Any organization or individual interested in hosting a table at the resource fair should contact District 1 Councilwoman Letitia Horace at letitia.horace@jacksonvilletx.org or 903-339-3301.
