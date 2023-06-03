A $202 million construction project at Rusk State Hospital is nearing completion, according to Texas Health and Human Services. Aging structures were replaced with new state-of-the-art facilities for administration and patients.
Before the current construction project, the newest building on the RSH campus was built in 1977 with the administration building dating back to the 1880s.
The administration building was constructed first, with executive, clinical and nursing leadership and other centralized administrative functions transitioning into the new building September 2021. The new facility has provided various benefits including state of the art technology that allows video conferencing, better energy efficiency and more reliable infrastructure such as WiFi and HVAC systems, according to HHS. Additionally, all doors of the administration building can be locked instantaneously in case of a security event on the campus.
The new hospital is described by HHS as a cutting-edge inpatient psychiatric facility in which clinical bestpractices and a wide variety of research in environmental psychology informed the design work.
Patients are expected to move into the new facility June 27.
“Patients will find they have access to diverse experiences that can help them to re-enter the community after their recovery,” the HHS office said.
Additional benefits noted by HHS are:
• A m ore i ndividualized, homelike environment for patients
• Unique therapeutic, recreational and social experiences
• Increased access to secure outdoor areas
• A quieter environment with increased patient privacy The 227,368-squarefoot patient complex includes a 100-bed maximum security unit and a 100-bed non-maximum- security unit. The 200-bed unit increases the number of maximum- security unit beds from 40 to 100. While the hospital’s overall capacity will remain the same, the addition of 60 maximum-security unit beds will help address a critical need across the state, according the HHS.
An additional 205 hires have been made at the Rusk State Hospital since January. The HHS is actively recruiting psychiatric nursing assistants, registered nurses, food service, housekeeping staff, and more. For more information on RSH jobs, visit hhs.texas.gov/healthcareers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.