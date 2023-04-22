From Cherokee County, North Carolina to Cherokee County, Texas: the Civil War was fought and recipes were saved, and the history of both is now preserved in Lurlene Bowden and “Shamrock” Shelley Cleaver’s newest cookbook, “Pistol Pluggin’ Polly,” Lonestar Lickskillet series Volume 5.
The cookbook tells the story of Polly Tatham, Cleaver’s great-great-grandmother. Cleaver is a resident of Cherokee County, a storyteller and a historian. He is a longtime member of Sons of the Confederacy, Cross of St. Andrew, based in Rusk.
That chapter is responsible for the erection of the statue of Jonathan Frank Tatham, one of Polly’s sons, who left his home in Cherokee County, NC, for Cherokee County, Texas.
During the Civil War, Union soldiers led by William Tecumseh Sherman led an army of 62,000 men in two wings with 35,000 horses to “deliver a death blow” to the Confederacy’s will and ability to fight, according to the history recorded in Volume 5. During that campaign, Valleytown, North Carolina, was assaulted.
“Valleytown is a beautiful, peaceful and small village with the heart of the Smoky Mountains. The sudden attack was to surprise any Confederate soldiers/men about, but there were none to alert and fight. Cherokee County (NC) had sent 2,012 of its men and boys to the War between the States,” according to information from the book.
The book’s author, Bowden, continues her tale of Polly Tatham’s heroism by explaining how she screamed at the Union captain after his troops had burned down everything in the town, except the grist mill, and had just told his men the mill was next.
“She raised herself up from the ground, but she couldn’t grab the reins to stop his horse in fear of dropping the weapon she desperately clutched in her hand. ‘Are you a God-fearing man, sir? Raised in a Christian home? We’ll all starve, us women and children, if you burn down and destroy the only means of our food supply for the entire town.’ And the Yankee captain replied that he had already burned the crops and fields, so there was no need to burn the mill, and his troops left,” Bowden relates in her tale.
During the Civil War, Polly only left her Valleytown home once, and that was to retrieve the body of one of her six sons who had accompanied their father to the battlefield.
Bowden’s cookbooks, historical novels and works of fiction are sold internationally, and her newest book,” Raven Hawks,” is set to release soon. Another recent publication, “Mama Swamped Cookbook Cast Iron Recipe” book features recipes from the Caddo Lake region. An award-winning commercial artist, Bowden designs and illustrates all her books, and has established her own publishing company, “Spirit, Soul and Shadow,” to accomplish her endeavors.
In collaboration with Cleaver, Bowden has published the five-volume edition of Lonestar Lickskillet. She said that partnership came about after Cleaver helped to keep the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3406 in Rusk from closing.
“He helped us fundraise and we were able to keep going,” she said, explaining that was when she really came to better know Cleaver and his family’s rich history.
Recipes in the book are taken from Cleaver’s family heritage, and include some from a cookbook published in Hico, Texas that was discovered when he was cleaning out the family homestead after his mother died.
The new books sold out the first day, but the book’s collaborators will be ordering more for publication. One new business in Jacksonville has already ordered all five volumes, and numerous residents of the county have placed orders way in advance of Friday’s release.
Others still interested in purchasing the book may do so by contacting Lurlene Bowden on Facebook Messenger, or at her email address, lurlenejbowden@gmail.com. Books can also be ordered from Cleaver, but he says he sells them by “word-of-mouth.”
Bowden, who went through several years of critical health issues said the idea of writing her first cookbook came from her husband, Frank, an author himself.
She credits God with her healing and the successful journey of combining her love of art, history, writing and publication, and her partnership with Cleaver.
“Without God’s plan, this wouldn’t have happened,” she said.
