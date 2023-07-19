Corban Renfroe, an employee for the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association, has earned the title of Fastest Apprentice Lineman in the state of Texas.
Renfroe earned the title in the 27th annual Texas Lineman Rodeo Speed Contest in Sequin Saturday, July 15. The competition required contestants to climb a 40-foot pole, ring a bell at the top and climb back down, all while keeping a raw egg intact in their mouths.
“I was mainly concentrating on getting up and down, but we did have an idea that I might have the best time,” Renfroe said.
Renfroe finished with the fastest time out of 156 entries in the event.
“I felt pretty proud, I mean, that’s what I was there to do so I was glad I was able to do it,” he said.
Renfroe, a volunteer for the rodeo competition who practiced on his own time, was coached by journey lineman Kody Stanley. Three others were also selected for the team following apprentice tryouts.
“We were all pretty fired up, excited,” Stanley said of Renfroe’s win. “All that work he put in paid off.”
A statement from CCECA echoed Stanley’s sentiment.
“Months of training and endless weekends of conditioning paid off as Renfroe now holds the title of the fastest Apprentice Lineman in the State of Texas,” read the statement.
Renfroe was hired by CCECA last September and is a graduate of Rusk High School and Kilgore Junior College. As an apprentice, his training program will last about five years, after which he can test out and become a journey lineman, according to CCECA.
County Judge Chris Davis stopped by the co-op Tuesday morning, July 18, to congratulate Renfroe on his accomplishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.