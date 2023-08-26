Residents and staff of Country Place Senior Living celebrated National Senior Citizen Day Monday, Aug. 21. The event included country music, performed live by Tina Mattingly, and western-themed snacks.
Assisted Living Manager Kim Nolley said the event was organized to let the residents know the staff cares about them.
“It’s very hard to leave your home and have to make a second home,” she said. “My goal is to make it the best home that it can be for them.”
As part of the celebration, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham presented a proclamation declaring Aug. 21 as Senior Citizen’s Day in Jacksonville. Reasons for the proclamation included the valuable contributions of seniors; the achievements of seniors on behalf of their families, communities and country; and their historical role as leaders.
The proclamation stated:
“For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older – places in which older people can participate to the fullest and find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity.”
Doris McDowell, a Country Place resident, thought the proclamation presentation was well-done and very pleasant, although a bit of a surprise. She said the staff did a wonderful job of organizing the event.
“This time last year, I didn’t really think of myself as a senior citizen, but I guess I am,” she said.
As far as contributions and accomplishments are concerned, she has had plenty.
McDowell grew up in Fort Payne, Ala., but met a Texan and married him the summer following her first year at the University of Alabama. She has lived in Dallas, Austin and other places in Texas.
She was a special education teacher and speech pathologist and her husband, who died in 2015, was a coach and later a school administrator.
“I taught for Rusk and I had Alto and New Summerfield and one of the schools in Rusk for a while as a speech pathologist,” she said. “I taught in a psychiatric hospital in Austin. That was very much a learning experience, but much of what I’ve done is speech pathology.”
McDowell believes it’s important for senior citizens to be recognized for their accomplishments.
“I’ve been in a lot of places where senior citizens are kind of ignored,” she said. “They should be remembered.”
