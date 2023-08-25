Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton recently pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge and has agreed to a probated sentence.
Norton was arrested Friday, Aug. 12, on a count of drunk driving and evading arrest in a vehicle.
His plea includes a year’s probation, $2,500 fine, 20 hours of community service, a Driving While Intoxicated class and a breathalyzer ignition lock.
“There’s statutory requirements that go along with a DWI conviction and he has all those statutory requirements within his guilty plea,” said Cherokee County Attorney Dana Young.
According to Young, Norton will also participate in a victim impact panel through probation, where he will hear from victims of DWI.
The district attorney’s office has jurisdiction over the evading arrest in a vehicle charge, which is a felony charge, but declined to pursue prosecution.
According to Cherokee County Attorney Elmer Beckworth, typically, when a person faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, the individual pleads guilty to the felony and the misdemeanor charges are dropped, however, once Norton pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges, Beckworth decided to drop the evading arrest in a vehicle charge due to the limited evidence for the case.
Beckworth said juries are not inclined to convict on evading arrest if the incident is less than 10 minutes, unless the individual throws something, looks back or admits to fleeing. She said the incident with Norton lasted less than four minutes.
Norton apologized to the public via his Facebook page the day after the incident.
“I want to apologize to all my family, friends, constituents, and law enforcement personnel for the poor judgment I displayed last night,” Norton stated in the post. “I promise everyone that I will fully take responsibility for my actions and that, going forward, I will uphold the high standard of behavior that is expected of me. I know I am better than this.”
