Cherokee County commissioners have announced a special session fro 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The agenda consists of one action item: consider approval of the payment of bills.
The meeting will occur in the juvenile courtroom of the county courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
The notice of meeting has been posted on the county’s website, co.cherokee.tx.us, and can be found by using the Public Notices tab on the left of the home page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.