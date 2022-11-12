Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis announced at the commissioners meeting that the Cherokee County Historical Commission had earned a Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes county historical commissions that demonstrate exceptional service to preserve the heritage of Texas and whose contributions are above average when compared statewide.
Cherokee County commissioners recognized the commission for their service, with County Judge Chris Davis presenting the award certificate.
“It seems like every year this comes, as long as I’ve been here, something that we’re really proud of, is the presentation of the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding preservation work accomplished in the 2022 year of service to the Cherokee County Historical Commission,” Davis said.
Chairman George Martin received the certificate on behalf of the organization. Other commission members present included Gordon Bennett, Jay Anna Davis, Elizabeth McCutcheon and Deborah Burkett.
“We appreciate the commissioners and we accept this award with a lot of pride and a lot of gratitude, but without your support we wouldn’t be able to operate and do the work that we do,” Martin said. “It’s a great joy in preserving the history of Cherokee County. This year was a great year for us; it was a busy year working with Jacksonville on their sesquicentennial.”
Davis mentioned the commission has earned the Distinguished Service Award since the program’s inception. He also noted members of the commission will be serving as grand marshals in the Jacksonville Christmas parade.
Commissioners approved three unrelated items requested by the sheriff’s office. The first of these was the trade-in of 39 surplus handguns to Primary Arms. The department is changing to 9 mm service weapons due to the expense of ammunition for the current duty weapons. There are 39 handguns to be exchanged for the purchase of 42 to 45 new weapons.
The second item regarding the sheriff’s department was to approve an addendum to the Law Enforcement Support Office agreement, which was originally authorized in June of this year.
Also approved was the sale of four sheriff’s office vehicles through Auctioneer Express. These vehicles include a 2008 Ford Explorer, 2015 Dodge pickup and two 2014 Dodge Charges, each of which have high mileage, two also have motor issues.
The monthly sheriff’s office report was also received and approved.
Commissioners authorized the county auditor to seek requests for proposal regarding financial audit services.
“I talked with our external auditors back in the spring about how often some of their counties and cities go out for proposals for this and they were talking about it as a fairly routine item,” County Auditor Steven Daughety said. “Looking back, the last time I see that we have done this was for the fiscal year 2010 audits.”
Proposals will be solicited from seven different entities identified in 14 surrounding counties and will also be posted online.
The reason for soliciting RFPs, according to Daughety, is to ensure the best cost and to follow procurement procedures. He assured commissioners this wasn’t requested in relation to the discovery of missing funds earlier this year.
Commissioners also approved the following:
• Three tax refunds, in amounts exceeding $500, due to over-payment
• A cybersecurity course renewal with Texas Association of Counties
• The sale of surplus equipment from road and bridge
• The purchase of a mini excavator for Precinct 1
• The consent agenda
A discussion was initiated on changing the road sign numbers for those roads affected by redistricting. It was agreed by all commissioners present that it would be a tedious task as it would involve other agencies, as residential addresses would need to be altered accordingly. The only decision made during the meeting was that additional information to discover what the process would entail.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the county courtroom of the county courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
