...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the
following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette,
Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana,
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto,
Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red
River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,
Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris,
Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby,
Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.
* Through Thursday afternoon
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings also may become flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday
while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The
higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight,
and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils
remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains
that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous,
and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are
expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This
additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new
rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
