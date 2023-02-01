The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville.  The chapter regularly meets the second Thursday of the month.

The theme for the meeting, open to visitors, is American History & Preservation. 

Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis is scheduled to speak on the El Camino Real de los Tejas, also known as Texas State Highway 21. 

Hostess for the meeting will be Blanche Womack of Jacksonville.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.  For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801

