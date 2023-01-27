Commissioners were split on one issue at Tuesday’s meeting, narrowly approving a contract with the city of Jacksonville regarding inmate services by a 3-2 vote.
The sheriff’s office leases what was the former Jacksonville Police Department building as an operations center, having outgrown its facility in Rusk. Their lease agreement includes a purchase option. The original purchase price was set at the appraised value of $297,000. It will, however, increase by 3% each year to account for market fluctuations, according to Jacksonville City Attorney Brett Brewer.
The interlocal agreement obligates Jacksonville to credit $500 of the monthly payment in exchange for an inmate work crew one day a week. The size of the crew would depend on the task they are asked to complete. The county would also receive the $500 credit on the purchase price of the operations center building, should they exercise the purchase option.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed inmate work crews would continue to be sent where needed throughout the county, not to Jacksonville alone.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham, City Manager James Hubbard and City Attorney Brett Brewer were present, with Brewer answering questions posed by commissioners.
County Judge Chris Davis and Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon were the dissenting votes.
McCutcheon said he did not like combining contracts, indicating payment for work completed and the lease agreement should be kept separate. Davis stated he didn’t think anyone should pay for work already being done throughout the county.
Dickson indicated Jacksonville was providing the credit as a goodwill gesture. Brewer said Jacksonville benefits from the additional law enforcement presence in the city.
The interlocal agreement has not yet been approved by the Jacksonville city council but will be placed on the agenda for the next regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14.
A second interlocal agreement with the city of Jacksonville, approved unanimously, gives the county responsibility for subdivision regulation within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Jacksonville.
Brewer explained a change in the law no longer allows municipalities to involuntarily annex property within the ETJ. This change, he explained, gave the county a greater vested interest in properties within the ETJ. Brewer anticipated communication and cooperation from both entities, as each would bear certain responsibility for subdivision regulations regarding property in the ETJ.
Commissioners discussed possible amendment of subdivision regulations and opportunities to improve the Cherokee County Employee Health Benefits Program, but took no action on either item.
Commissioners did authorize:
• The sheriff to request quotes for vehicles through the Sheriff's Association of Texas procurement program;
• An agreement with Dr. Ault/Family First Clinic for medical services at the Cherokee County Jail;
• A resolution allowing the sheriff to resell, at a public sale, property bid in trust in Cherokee County, with no minimum bid required;
• The delinquent tax collection report;
• Two tax refunds greater than $500;
• The consent agenda, which included monthly staff reports, racial profiling reports, the final plat creating lots 1-5 of the Juniper Subdivision, and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
