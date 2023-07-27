The Cherokee County Commissioners Court recognized its employees for their years of service at the July 15 meeting. County Clerk Laverne Lusk presented the first award to Chris Davis, for his 30 years of service to the county. Davis, in turn, presented certificates and pins to other recipients present.
The list of other employees recognized, both present and absent, were:
Five years: Lourdes Camacho, Kemo Davis, Susana Galvan, Kelly Garrell, Edward Gellock, Candi Glaze, Allison Hale, Jamie King, Laci Luna, Bill McKnight, Kasey Posey, Richard Yancy
Ten years: Jennifer Crowley and Cameron Hambrick
Fifteen years: Marceia Hamilton, Michael Keith Lindsey and Cathy Willis
Twenty-five years: Jonathan Hughes and Pamela White
During the meeting, the Commissioners received the annual financial audit report from Todd Pruitt of Patillo, Brown & Hill. Although the result of the audit, for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, was an unmodified, or clean, opinion, two deficiencies were noted in the report.
The first was a recurrence from the previous year and referenced the need for segregation of duties in the tax office. The recommendation in the written report called for the county to “segregate the duties of collecting, reconciling and reporting cash receipts, and that the review of transactions include original system-generated reports rather than solely on reporting generated by individual employee(s) in the tax office.”
A response by the county noted changes implemented to reduce the risk of misappropriation of cash collections. These precautions include preparation, review and delivery of bank deposits by individuals uninvolved with the cash receipt transactions; amounts collected by the tax office to be remitted weekly, or as soon thereafter as is practicable based on collection amounts; collected payments to be reviewed by a member of the auditor’s office; cash payments received on behalf of the state to be reconciled to the states electronic RTS system and modification of the office layout to increase line of sight between individuals.
The second finding was under the same category, segregation of duties, for the solid waste department. The same individual who assesses the volume of waste, which determines the fee, also collects the fee and maintains the spreadsheet. It was also determined that the cash collections were being stored during off hours at the home of the employee that closed for the day. In response to the report, the county ordered a safe to secure cash on-site.
Tests conducted by the auditing firm revealed no instances of noncompliance or other matters required to be reported.
Commissioners also received a request from Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Marie Page regarding the county budget for Juvenile Services. The budget would remain the same, according to Page, but there would be some adjustments in line items.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• The auditor’s office placing ads for annual bids of items to be purchased between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2024;
• The donation of concrete from the city of Jacksonville, from the demolition of the old fire station
• A contract with Limestone County concerning the housing of inmates;
• The county judge to execute the settlement participation and release forms regarding settlement offers from Walgreens, CVS and Walmart in relation to the Texas opioid multi-district litigation;
• A waiver exempting the competitive bid process in regards to the purchase of a replacement chiller for Cherokee County Courthouse, due to the need for timely replacement; and
• The consent agenda, consisting of monthly staff reports; a final plat creating lots 1-4 of the Possum Prairie Subdivision; a final plat creating lots 1-4 of Glenbrook Estates; previous meeting minutes; laying of utility line in Precinct 2; and the authorization of bill payment, payroll and the transfer of funds.
