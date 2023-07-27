County employees, who were recognized for their years of service, pose with commissioners. Pictured back row, from left, Pct. 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylo, Pct. 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon, Pct. 3 Commissioner Patrick Reagan, Cameron Hambrick, Jonathan Hughes, County Judge Chris Davis and Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton. Pictured front row, from left, Kasey Posey, Pamela White, Marceia Hamilton, Jennifer Crowley, Susana Galvan, Candi Glaze, Laci Luna and Lourdes Camacho.