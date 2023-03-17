Recognition of county employees who had reached milestone years with the county was at the top of the agenda at the commissioner’s court meeting March 14. County Judge Chris Davis and Human Resources Director Cara Kettrick handed out certificates as well as pins, which corresponded to the number of years served.
Among those recognized were:
For five years:
• Charles Michael Davis
• John C. Johnson
• R.C. Langston
• Terry Miller
• Laraina Nevil
• Bryan Richards
• Paul Stewart
• Karla Thrash
For 10 years:
• Antony Baker
• James R. Low, Jr.
• Christopher Monroe
• Maria Salazar
For 15 years:
• James Beene
• Julie Fletcher
• Clint Goff
• Amber Hood
• Edward Jones
• Patricia Jones
• Coralia Santos
For 45 years: Laverne Lusk
“This is probably the longest one we’ve ever awarded,” Davis said when presenting Lusk’s award. Lusk serves as the county clerk.
A proclamation was read which declared April as Child Abuse Awareness Month and then presented Tonya Fuller, with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and Susie Blackmon and Jay Anna Davis of the Cherokee County Child Welfare Board.
Sheriff Brent Dickson presented his monthly report and two agenda requests. The first request was for the purchase of vehicles through Parkway Chevrolet and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
“With the Auctioneer Express vehicle sales money, it put us at approximately $130,000 and the vehicles total out to be approximately $120,00, so we’re asking permission to purchase,” Dickson said.
The second request was for the acceptance of a $250 donation from Wayne Beal.
“Our detectives in our property division were able to locate Mr. Beal’s tractor that was stolen just a few days after is was stolen. In generosity, he sent us $250, thanking them for locating his tractor and getting it returned,” Dickson said.
Both requests were approved by commissioners.
The lease or purchase of a motor grader for precinct four through a purchasing co-op was authorized.
“I put this on here. Precinct 4 only had one at the time and just needs another for the workload ahead,” said Billy McCutcheon, Precinct 4 Commissioner.
Commissioners also authorized:
• The county auditor to advertise for requests for proposals regarding two day cab, tandem axle trucks for precincts 3 and 4
• The sponsorship of a 2023/2024 Community Block Development Grant for Alto Water Supply Corporation
• Budget amendments related to auction proceeds for the sheriff’s department and precincts 1, 3 and 4
• The bidding out of road materials for the American Rescue Plan Funds
• Pct. 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor to contact outside legal council regarding a purchasing policy for the county, with Traylor bringing an update at the March 28 meeting
• The consent agenda, which consisted of monthly staff reports, authorization to lay numerous utility lines and the authorization for bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds
Commissioners took no action on subdivision regulations, as they had not yet received pertinent legal advice on the subject.
Commissioners discussed but took no action on the issue of landfill locations within the county.
“I just put this on here to bring up the concern that I have about the landfill ordinances in Cherokee County, which we do not have as of right now,” McCutcheon said.
He desired to begin the process to designate specific areas in the county where landfills would be permitted. Without such a designation, any waste management business could apply for a permit through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to place a landfill on any available land. With an assignment, landfills would be restricted to the designated location, similar to a zoning regulation. Commissioners agreed the issue needed investigation.
The next scheduled meeting of Cherokee County commissioners is 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
