“Prayer changes things.” This oft-repeated quote seemingly has no origin, except in other versions that mean the same thing, but the thought has been debated and commented upon for centuries.
In Jacksonville, and throughout Cherokee County, many are gathering to voice their concerns in prayer, solidifying the belief that prayer does indeed change things
On Monday, parents and friends and other interested parties met on Rusk ISD campuses to pray for students and staff. Organized by Jessica Gunter with Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, the effort brought pastors from five area churches to pray at individual schools within the district. Following the individual campus prayers, those participating met at Eagle Stadium to pray as a group.
Gunter, who is a respiratory therapist and a mother of an elementary student in the district, told why she felt the community-wide prayer was important.
“I prayed for each student and staff member to feel safe, supported and loved. Students and teachers deserve to know that their community supports them, that they are in a safe place to learn, and that Jesus loves them,” she said.
Although it is unclear whether or not a community-wide effort is planned for prayer at Jacksonville ISD campuses, Pastor Robert Simpson with Beall Chapel Baptist Church said his church, and many others in the area, have traditionally prayed at the campuses and plan to again this year, with a date to be announced.
On Thursday, Rusk resident Danny Powell and his wife, Rachel Powell, set up a prayer tent for the second consecutive week. The previous week, they were joined by Kenneth Haley and Jamie Cain, in praying for the needs of those who stopped by to relate their individual problems or issues.
Powell, who has also ministered in such a way in Lufkin, Palestine, Dallas and Nacogdoches, said the idea for the ministry soon after his conversion experience.
“They were having Scare on the Square in Nacogdoches,” he said, “So I talked with my pastor and said, ‘Why don’t we hold a Prayer on the Square?’” His pastor liked the idea and so the ministry was born.
“That night, we prayed for people all night long,” he said. “Within two years, we were praying at all the major events in town.”
Powell feels he was being led to initiate the prayer effort in Rusk, saying that the tent’s location at the intersection of highways 84 and 69 in Rusk is ideal for persons wanting to stop and ask for prayer.
A survey detailed by Barna.com shows 65% don’t attend church on Sunday morning, and Powell said those are the people he hopes to reach.
Among those seeking prayer last week was a woman who has struggled with infertility for several years. Because Rachel Powell had faced the same issue before giving birth, she was able to speak comfort to the young wife, and point her to Proverbs 113:9, where scripture says God will make the barren woman a mother of many nations.
“So many times we see a need being met through shared experience,” Powell said, indicating that was often part of God’s planning.
A similar ministry is held by Ron Odom of Jacksonville, who sets his tent up on the side of Highway 69 near Love’s Lookout.
“I used to set it up every week,” Odom said, “But it’s gotten more difficult to set up by myself since I’ve gotten older.
“Sometimes my wife helps me set it up,” he said, adding that he now sets it up one day “about every other month.”
“I started this in 2011 in Cuney,” Odom said. “I’ve set up in Bullard, Athens, Lindale.
“In Cuney, I set up in the parking lot of an abandoned liquor store. The first day, I was down there all day with no one stopping. Finally, just as I was about to close down the tent, a man stopped by.
“He and his wife were having marital problems, and he wanted to save the marriage. He said he knew he was to blame, and had begun to realize he needed Jesus,” Odom said. “So, with cars and trucks whizzing by on Highway 175, he knelt down and gave his heart to Jesus.”
Since that time, Odom related, he has prayed with more than 500 people through his tent ministry. He said his inspiration for the ministry came from a preacher in Arizona who had a drive-through prayer kiosk. When Odom contacted him, the preacher said it would be fine with him if Odom “stole” his idea.
“At first, I wanted to minister to those who had been hurt by the church, to encourage them to return to the Lord,” he said, “But it has turned out to be so much more.”
At Highway 69 Mission in Jacksonville, store owner Billy Bateman and his assistant, Julianne Sanford, provide a room for a community-wide prayer effort.
Bateman said the effort is the brainchild of Jacksonville resident Sandra Clay.
“She wanted a place where the people of God could come together against racial and social boundaries to seek the presence of God,” he said.
The group, which meets every fourth Tuesday of the month, has been slow in forming, but Sanford said they hope the numbers will increase, citing there is a need.
“We have people for all walks of life stopping by here during the week to pray,” she said. “We pray with everyone: Christians, non-Christians, retired pastors – anyone who wants prayer.”
At least half a dozen pastors stop by during the week to pray, Bateman added, saying that “they pray with us and for us.”
Asked if they would continue the community prayer effort if it doesn’t soon grow, Bateman said, “As long as there are at least two, we will.
“The Bible said ‘Where two or more are gathered in My Name (the name of Jesus), there am I in the midst of them,’” Bateman said, citing the familiar verse found in Matthew 18:19-20.
Although prayer request specifics are private, Bateman and Sanford shared some recent results of prayer.
Knowing that Twin Oaks Convalescent Center needed a Bible Study group for its residents, several prayed with Bateman and Sanford for a leader at that facility, and found one in Billy and Sunoak Partin, who will lead Bible study and prayer Sunday afternoon.
Following prayer for financial assistance to buy the mission instead of renting, the Highway 69 Mission, which also provides a place for Lone Star Military Resource Group to meet, was approved for a loan.
“Now we’re praying to be able to retire that debt,” Bateman said, adding he knows the Lord is faithful in his timing.
With recent school shootings, political dissension, economic woes, drugs and other issues permeating society more and more, it’s good to know Cherokee County prayer needs are being addressed.
“If my people, who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14
