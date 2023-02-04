This world is going to the dogs – except at County Roads Rescue, where the dogs are sometimes going to the world away from Cherokee County.
The shelter, located at 601 Woodlawn Avenue in Jacksonville, houses some 50 dogs at a time. There is currently a waiting list of at least 30 waiting to be sheltered before being adopted or fostered. Many will be shipped to rescue facilities in other states. Those facilities will then place the animals with foster families in those states, or with agencies with which they interact.
Shelter Director Dava Cooley-Cook started the non-profit in 2016, with her late husband, James Cook and her father, David Cooley.
“I wanted to work with animals since I was little,” she said. “I started volunteering at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter in 2015 while I was in college. I saw there was a big need, so I opened County Roads Rescue with the help of my family.”
Although her husband and father are both now deceased, her sister, Danielle Cooley, assists her in the important work of rescuing dogs.
“This is a seven-day-a-week job,” Cooley-Cook said. “But we do have volunteers sometimes to help, including a homeschooling group and a community service program.”
A typical day at the shelter involves clean-up, enrichment, one-on-one therapy for some of the dogs; special medications for certain needs; and behavioral therapy to rehabilitate so the animals can be adopted or transferred to rescue programs out of state.
Some of the animals will be transferred monthly to a rescue shelter in Wisconsin, while some go to South Dakota irregularly, depending on the space available at that shelter. While waiting for placement to other states, the dogs are often fostered by those who are waiting to surrender the dogs, requiring vaccines and other necessities, which are provided by the facility.
A transport from Wisconsin picks up the dogs, but the South Dakota facility requires someone from County Roads Rescue, sometimes a volunteer, to meet them halfway. Both out-of-state facilities have been vetted to ensure legitimacy. The Wisconsin rescue partnership has operated for about six years, and the one in South Dakota, about one year, with recommendations from other facilities.
Since its inception, the Cherokee County-based shelter has rescued and placed about 1,400 dogs. Cooley-Cook keeps a running tally, with details regarding where the dogs have been placed, but did not start the registry until 2018, so the figure is an estimate.
Recently-enacted animal cruelty laws in Texas have helped somewhat to curb the excessive number of strays in Texas, but she said COVID quarantine contributed to the rise in cases.
“We have always had an issue with strays,” she said, “but I think most agencies will agree the number increased during the months of isolation created by the virus. People got pets thinking they could take care of them; people who normally might not have gotten any. Then they changed their mind and just released them.
“I think we are headed in the right direction with the new laws,” she said. “But, Cherokee County is a large county, and is rural, and we have no animal control like a lot of other counties.
“There’s also a big issue with hoarding cases,” she said. “Somebody starts off as an independent rescue, probably with good intentions, but can’t continue. We have lots of calls from people housing 30 or more dogs.”
County Roads Rescue is funded by private donations only, although some help is given through grants. The sisters try to have regular fundraisers, with the help of volunteers, but lately, there has been a shortage of volunteers willing to help run those.
Cooley-Cook had planned to take maternity leave in February, but has pushed that back to early March due to the shelter’s demands. While she is absent for the eight weeks of leave, her sister will be assisted by the volunteers currently helping.
While someone is available to answer the phone 24 hours a day, she tries to limit calls after 8 pm to those who are calling with animal emergencies.
The rescue group is available, also, to assist the sheriff’s department with animal pick-up, if needed, but since there is currently no availability in Cherokee County for the housing of stray animals, that is not needed at this time.
For more information, visit the organization’s website, countyroadsrescuetx.org, or call 903-284-5321, preferably during the working hours of 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays, but phones are available for emergencies.
