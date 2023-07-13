The Cherokee County Commissioners Court authorized department heads to proceed with their projects utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds during the July 11 meeting.
Cherokee County received a total of $10 million in ARPA funds, $8 million of which was designated by commissioners for road and bridge projects.
An initial list of non-road projects, with vendor quotes, was approved Oct. 18, 2022. The cost of the projects at that time totaled $1,594,111.54.
A county purchasing policy was adopted May 23, with a workshop for department heads being held June 27 to present the process for establishing budgets and the necessary procurement procedures. At the July 11 meeting, County Auditor Steven Daughety presented an updated project list with current quotes to commissioners. Updated quotes were approximately 5% greater than initial quotes overall. Two of the projects, the courtroom recorder deck for the first floor courtroom and WiFi devices for the polling program, had been removed from the original list, as they were completed without ARPA funds. The updated total for all non-road projects, to be paid with ARPA funds, is $1,673,820, which is an increase of $79,708.46 from original quotes.
Projects, by department, include:
- Airport – mowing equipment, $136,500
- Auditor – software for accounting, payroll; $199,751
- District Clerk – jury management system, $210,000
- Emergency Management – radio equipment for fire services, $367,500
- Human Resources – 75 automated defibrillators, $115,479
- IT: $287,017
• Server room electrical project, $36,750
• 210 Windows Enterprise upgrades and licenses, $70,437
• 16 scanner replacements, $18,224
• Network switches and expansion of switch network, $98,606
• Scan – 380 large file boxes for sheriff/jail, $63,000
- Juvenile Probation – truck for community service use, $42,000
- Sheriff’s office: $63,452
• Five Badge multi-user license Tier 5, $2,599
• GPS tracking for deputies, $36,060
• CAD dispatch system, $28,031
• Body and interview room cameras, $63,452
- Tax office: $185,431
• Money counter/check scanner update, $10,500
• Office renovation, $55,750
• Credenza/storage, $2,468
• Software, $114,713
A one-year contract with Ben E. Keith Foods for food services for jail operations was authorized through the Sourcewell purchasing contract. Sourcewell is a purchasing cooperative, of which Cherokee County is a member. The contract covers all types of goods and services and is expected to save the county $200 to $300 each week, according to information provided at the meeting.
Commissioners also approved the lease of new iPads for the elections department to use at the polls.
The current devices, purchased in 2016, can no longer be updated, so security functions are no longer viable. The three-year lease includes the cases, stands, printers, power cables and all accessories are included at a cost of $25,227.50, to be divided equally over the three-year period.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• Government Accounting Standards Board statement No. 75, regarding accounting and financial reporting for post-employment benefits, other than pensions, ending Sept. 30,
• a budget amendment for purchases made for the courthouse exercise room,
• and a list of 2024 county holidays.
The consent agenda, which was approved in whole, included:
• line item transfers from American Rescue Plan expense line to individual project expense lines for Precincts 1, 2 and 4,
• monthly report from Constable Jack White, Precinct 2,
• final plat amending the west line of Lot 1 of Stuart McAnally Family Cemetery with Lots R-2-1, through 6R2-11 in Block No. 2 of Rolling Hills Addition,
• laying of a utility line in Precinct 4, by Afton Grove Water Supply on CR 4216,
• Human Resource director’s quarterly report,
• and authorization of bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds.
County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse, located on the downtown square in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.