The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness ratings for school campuses and districts across the state with two districts in Cherokee County, Bullard and Troup ISDs, receiving overall district ratings of “A.”
Bullard received an overall score of 95 out of 100, along with 10 campus distinctions.
“I am so incredibly proud of our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “Bullard ISD has a tradition of excellence, and so much of that is due to our outstanding students and educators. To receive such a high rating this year following the challenges of the past two years is a testament to the perseverance and dedication of our students, staff and the entire district. The Bullard ISD community can take pride in knowing their school district received the highest score in Smith and Cherokee Counties.”
Troup ISD also earned a 95 out of 100 with a district distinction of Post-secondary Readiness and 12 campus distinctions.
Jacksonville, the largest of the Cherokee County school districts, earned a “B,” or 86 out of 100 score, up one point from the 2018-2019 assessment, the last rating released as no assessment was taken during the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school years.
“Jacksonville ISD received a strong ‘B’ rating of 86 from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. Our goal continues to be successful student outcomes for all. JISD received two Distinction Designations with both Jacksonville High School and East Side Elementary earning the ‘Comparative Closing the Gap’ Distinction,” reads a statement from the district. “We could not be more proud of our staff and students for their hard work and dedication and are especially excited to see what this school year brings.”
Alto ISD, one of the county’s smaller schools with 556 students, also received a “B” rating.
“We are proud to announce that the 2022 TEA Accountability Rating for Alto ISD is an 89,” reads a statement the district posted to Facebook. “We are extremely proud of the progress made by our staff and students!”
Rusk ISD had 2,001 students during the 2021-2022 assessment period, the third largest district behind Jacksonville at 4,735 students, and Bullard, 2,788 students. The Rusk school district earned a “C” rating, or 79 out of 100.
“We are obviously disappointed with our ‘grades’ and I don’t believe they reflect the quality of our students or teachers,” stated Grey Burton, RISD Superintendent. “We have identified a couple of areas that need to be addressed and I know we will see dramatic improvement in our results.”
Burton stated the district will specifically address College, Career and Military Readiness, making certain student course sequences lead to an endorsement or industry certification.
“The CCMR component makes up 40% of domain 1 and we dropped from an 89 in 2018 to a 73 this year. The CCMR is included in a couple of the domains and those are where we had the greatest decrease in grade,” Burton stated.
He also noted another focus of the district would be student achievement on the high school and intermediate campuses.
“We have great teachers on those campuses and we must give them the necessary support and guidance to maximize their impact on our students.
“The report card is a state measure but it’s not the ‘end all be all’ for success. We continue to have new families bring their student to our district. They know their children will be surrounded by caring and compassionate adults whose mission is to provide a safe and loving environment while preparing them for future success,” Burton stated.
The Cherokee County district and school ratings and distinctions are as follows:
Alto ISD: 556 students, 3 schools
• District: B/89 out of 100
• High School: B/85
• Middle School: B/87; Academic Achievement in Science and Post-secondary Readiness distinctions
• Elementary School: A/90, Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading and Mathematics, Comparative Academic Growth, Comparative Closing the Gaps
Bullard ISD: 2,788 students, 6 schools
• District: A/95 out of 100
• High School – A/92, Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading and Social Studies
• Middle School – A/91, Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, Comparative Academic Growth, Post-secondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps
• Intermediate - B/89
• Elementary – A/91, Post-secondary Readiness distinction
• Primary – A/91 (paired with Early Childhood)
• Early Childhood – A/91 (paired with Bullard Primary)
Jacksonville ISD: 4,735 students, 8 schools
• District: B/86 out of 100
• High School – B/82, Comparative Closing the Gap distinction
• Middle School – C/76
• Nichols Intermediate – C/77
• East Side Elementary – B/83; Comparative Closing the Gap distinction
• Fred Douglass Elementary – C/74
• Joe Wright Elementary – B/85
• West Side Elementary – C/74
New Summerfield ISD: 538 students, 1 school
• District: B/88 out of 100, Comparative Closing the Gaps distinction
Rusk ISD: 2,001 students, 5 schools
• District: C/79 out of 100
• High School – C/76, Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading
• Junior High – B/83, Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading, Science and Social Studies, Comparative Academic Growth
• Intermediate - C/74
• Rusk Elementary – B/89, Comparative Closing the Gaps distinction
• G.W. Bradford – B/89
Troup ISD: 1,050 students, 3 schools
• District: A/95 out of 100, Post-secondary Readiness distinction
• High School – A/91; Academic Achievement in Social Studies and Comparative Academic Growth distinctions
• Middle School – B/89; Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, Comparative Academic Growth, Post-secondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps
• Elementary – B/89; Academic Achievement in English/Language Arts/Reading, Post-secondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps distinctions
Wells ISD: 258 students, 1 school
• District: B/87 out of 100, Post-secondary Readiness distinction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.