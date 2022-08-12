Cherokee County commissioners voted to set aside 80%, or approximately $8 million, of the American Rescue Plan Act funds received for road and bridge.
County Judge Chris Davis expressed concerns with the motion.
“When we decided what we were going to do in here with the American Rescue Plan, which is a once in a life time opportunity for our county, we said we wanted to take requests for projects from within the county from all the departments. Then, after all those were turned in, including road and bridge projects were all turned in, they would be sent to our grant administrator. They would all come back before the court, those that were eligible, then we would select which projects would be funded,” he said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon said it was his understanding the money was intended for infrastructure.
“We’ve been extremely conservative. We have done without. We’ve scraped by and patched,” said Steven Norton, Precinct 2 Commissioner. “This is a heck of an opportunity to be able to do some things that we have not been able to do in a long time.”
Davis was also concerned about not presenting all projects to the grant administrator before moving forward to ensure they were within permissible guidelines of the ARPA. County Auditor Steven Daughety expressed concerns about supplying supporting documentation regarding road and bridge projects.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor noted it would be difficult to present accurate project costs in advance due to the ever-increasing costs of materials, but said the documentation could be collected as projects are implemented and completed.
The earmark was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Davis dissenting.
Commissioners received a report regarding tax rates from Shonda McCutcheon Potter, County Tax Assessor-Collector. The combined no new tax rate for the upcoming budget year was reported as 0.496, 0.351 for the general fund and 0.145 for lateral road. The voter approval rate was calculated as 0.522, 0.371 and 0.151, respectively. The current combined tax rate is 0.58.
The no new tax rate is the rate at which the county would receive the same revenue if applied to the same properties taxed in both years. The voter approval rate is the maximum tax rate allowed by law without voter approval. Anything above the voter approval rate requires an election seeking the approval of registered voters within the taxing entity.
Commissioners designated the airport advisory board as the consultant selection committee for a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation grant to fund a planning study. The 90/10 grant, in the amount of $200,000 will fund a planning study.
Commissioners also approved the re-imposition of $10 annual road and bridge fee for calendar year 2023 and the consent agenda.
Regularly scheduled meetings of Cherokee County Commissioners are set for 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
