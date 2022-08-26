Cherokee County commissioners have set public hearings on the proposed tax rate and fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
The proposed tax rate is $0.52 per $100 valuation, down six cents from the current rate of $0.58, but greater than the no new revenue rate of $0.496 per $100. The no new revenue rate is the tax rate which would produce the same revenue if applied to the same property taxed in both the previous and proposed years. The proposed rate is just shy of the $0.522 voter approval rate, a calculation which, if exceeded, would require a voter referendum.
The total overall budget for Cherokee County is $27,523,652.00, an 11.65% increase over the 2021-2022 budget.
The proposed budget includes the creation of five new positions, including a lead technician in the IT department; an additional employee in the tax office, primarily for the Jacksonville office; and three employees in the sheriff’s office, two deputies and one detective. The sheriff had originally requested five new positions, two deputies, two detectives and one dispatcher.
The additional employee in the IT department was the subject of debate during the meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, as Billy McCutcheon, Pct. 4 Commissioner, noted the budget for that department had increased the last couple of budget cycles. He suggested using an outside company to assess the problems and possibly outsourcing some of the work, if shown it could be more cost efficient. Cherokee County Judge Chris Day was concerned with short time available to go out for bids, negotiate the contract and conduct an assessment prior to necessary implementation of the new budget.
All commissioners agreed that the issue should be investigated. Kelly Traylor, Precinct 1 Commissioner, suggested leaving the position in the budget as a fail-safe should an assessment not be able to be conducted in a timely manner in regards to the budget.
The proposed budget also includes a two-step salary increase for those on the pay grade schedule and a 6% increase for elected, appointed and other employees not on the pay scale, with the exception of employees whose departments are primarily funded by revenue sources from the State of Texas or grants.
Agenda items approved at the meeting included:
• The sheriff’s monthly report;
• 2023 retirement plan, unchanged plan renewal;
• Annual bids from vendors for items to be purchased between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023;
• Purchase of DebtBook cloud-based debt and lease/management software;
• Renewal of the county Choice Silver plan for retires age 65 and over, for year 2023; and
• The consent agenda, including departmental monthly reports, laying of utility lines and the authorization of bill payment, payroll and transfer of funds.
The next meeting of the commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to conduct the public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate. The meeting will be conducted in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
Regular meetings are set at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.