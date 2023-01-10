Cherokee County commissioners have enlisted the services of Flowers Davis PLLC, a law firm based in Tyler, to pursue a civil case of theft against a former tax office employee, whose name has not yet been released. The unanimous decision followed an executive session during the Jan. 10 meeting.
Flowers Davis, a law firm based in Tyler that has represented Cherokee County in other legal matters, offered to work pro bono on this civil suit. Commissioners unanimously accepted the donation of their time and service.
“This is an excellent law firm and they’ve always done good work for us,” Davis said. “We appreciate that they were willing to help us out in this.”
It was not known how soon the civil suit would be filed.
The lawsuit stems from over $430,000 that was discovered missing from the Cherokee County Tax Office. Information discovered during an internal audit uncovered the missing funds. County officials turned over all findings regarding the missing funds to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office on Jan. 12, 2022.
A report was presented to commissioners in June 2022, following the conclusion of the annual, external audit.
“Red flags were discovered by my internal auditor in doing a routine part of the audit that initially drew our attention to this,” Cherokee County Auditor Steven Daughety said at the time. “We did do an audit report. Those findings were turned over to the D.A. because of our concerns with it.”
An outside forensic auditor was retained in connection to the case in June 2022, but no further action had been taken.
Commissioners approved an addendum agreement with NCIC Inmate Communications for the company to scan mail which could then be viewed at a kiosk within the jail.
The agreement includes all mail except for legal or medical correspondence, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
“The inmate reads the letter on the kiosk itself. It cuts down on contraband and labor,” Dickson said.
Dickson also presented the regular monthly report as well as the current status of a negotiation for medical services at the county jail. He said he was willing to relay any questions or concerns the commissioners had before bringing them a final contract for approval.
Commissioner received a report from the auditor’s office regarding recommendations for changes to improve the county’s purchasing process.
“To ensure a smooth transition, we propose purchase procedures, including requisition, be drafted, adopted and enforced by the end of fiscal year 2026,” said Jamie Shawhart. “These concepts are not something new, per se. Purchasing policies and requisitions have been discussed for a while now. This report introduces a timeline that takes those concepts and turns them into measurable action.”
No action was sought from commissioners.
“Hopefully within a few months, we will have a formal, written purchasing policy in place,” Steven Doughety said.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• Budget amendment for Road and Bridge for all precincts;
• The oath and bond for elected county officials;
• The consent agenda, consisting of monthly reports, a final plat in the Palmetto Subdivision and three final plats in the Eagles Bluff Subdivision, minutes of the previous meeting, utility lines in Precincts 1 and 4, and the authorization of bill payments.
The next commissioners court meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the County Courtroom of the County Courthouse in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.